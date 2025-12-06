With data centre growth driving energy demand, experts say India's surplus power positions it to be a global leader. By treating electricity as a tradable commodity and using AI/ML, India can meet domestic and international energy needs.

With the rapid expansion of data centres driving unprecedented energy demand, energy experts highlight that India is uniquely positioned to capitalise on its already surplus power capacity. According to the experts, the country has the potential to emerge as a global leader by treating electricity as a tradable commodity and demonstrating its capability to meet growing domestic and international energy needs.

Speaking at the National Conference on AI and Machine Learning based solutions in the power sector, Jitendra Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited, said, "With the exploding growth of artificial intelligence, with the exploding growth of data centres, with the sheer amount of power required to function these places...We are going to see an era when power will be the currency and we are uniquely placed with its huge potential with its already surplus status. We are poised to become world leaders. We are in a position where we can show the world that power is a tradable commodity and we can be global leaders in this."

Fostering Collaboration and Innovation

The event was designed to bridge the gap between solution providers and distribution companies by placing them on a common platform to collaborate. Speaking to ANI, Shashank Mishra, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Power, said, "Today we are bringing together solution providers and distribution companies on a single platform where they can interact and develop new solutions and ideas. We are also presenting several innovative concepts in the form of solutions, and the best among them will be awarded by the Minister of Power. We are hopeful that this will prove to be a transformative initiative."

Mishra noted that several innovative concepts were being presented during the conference, with the most promising ones set to be recognized by the Minister of Power. He added, "We are hopeful that this will prove to be a transformative initiative."

Harnessing Technology for Power Management

Highlighting the growing importance of data-driven power management, Jitendra Srivastava emphasised that the Ministry of Power has been pushing major reforms under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). A core pillar of the scheme is the rollout of smart metering across the country, he noted.

The Role of AI and Machine Learning

Srivastava underscored that smart meters can deliver their full benefits only when paired with advanced analytics. "To understand the advantages of smart metering, it is essential to leverage the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning," he said. He added that these technologies can help analyse smart meter data for anti-theft measures, load forecasting, and load rationalisation--all crucial for strengthening the distribution system.

He said the conference aims to demonstrate how AI- and ML-based tools can enhance consumer services, support electricity regulators, and enable power distribution companies to operate more efficiently. "Today's workshop is an attempt to showcase the various AI and machine learning technologies that can operate in this space and how data from smart meters can be leveraged to provide meaningful information to consumers, electricity regulators, discoms, and various sector partners," he added.

India's Growing Role in Global Energy

India has made significant progress in strengthening its energy sector in recent years. The country is successfully balancing the twin goals of meeting rising electricity demand and promoting sustainability.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 85 per cent of the increase in global electricity demand over the next three years will come from emerging and developing economies. As one of the fastest-growing major economies, India plays a central role in the global energy transition. Its energy demand is expected to grow at the fastest rate among major economies, driven by sustained economic growth. Consequently, India's share in global primary energy consumption is projected to double by 2035. As of June 2025, India's total installed power capacity reached 476 GW, with power shortages falling sharply from 4.2 per cent in 2013-14 to just 0.1 per cent in 2024-25. (ANI)