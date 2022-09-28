Delhi Airport's Domestic Terminals may resume liquor sales soon

According to the official, "We have been offered three to four shops to open vending machines in the domestic terminals of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. With more than 1,0square feet of floor space, a couple of those locations are suitable for large-scale premium vends."

The city government has been offered a few shops to open alcohol vends in the domestic terminals of Delhi airport, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior officer of the city government, the airport authorities have offered the shops to the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) to establish liquor vends.

"We have been offered three to four shops to open vending machines at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's domestic terminals. A couple of those locations are suitable for large-scale premium vends with more than 1,000 square feet of floor space," said the officer.

Liquor sales at the airport's domestic terminals ceased on August 31, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's excise policy for 2021-22 was withdrawn.

Under the previous excise policy, the airport's domestic terminals had six liquor stores run by a private player. The policy called for the establishment of ten liquor vending machines at domestic airports.

The Arvind Kejriwal government withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22 in July after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into alleged rule violations and procedural lapses in its implementation.

The DTTDC had tried unsuccessfully to rent out the shops hired by the private player to run the liquor vends that would close on August 31.

Under the old excise regime, the excise department granted licences to four Delhi government undertakings, DTTDC, DSIIDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS, to operate liquor vends in the city.

The DSCSC has opened a premium liquor vending machine in a mall in Mayur Vihar. According to officials, the remaining premium shops will soon open by the other corporations.

Also Read: Delhi excise scam: In fresh attack on AAP, BJP links corrupt liquor trader with Arvind Kejriwal

Also Read: Delhi liquor scam: Fresh ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states, check details

Also Read: Delhi liquor scam: BJP airs new sting video to fire fresh salvo at AAP