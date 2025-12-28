The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in India have released the official trading holiday list for 2026. Markets will remain closed for 15 designated holidays throughout the year.

If you actively track the stock market, it's time to mark your calendar. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released its official list of trading holidays for 2026, and there are 15 days when both NSE and BSE will remain closed. Besides these, four more holidays fall on weekends, when markets are anyway shut.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

March Brings the Most Breaks for Traders

March will be the busiest holiday month for Dalal Street with three trading holidays, while April and May will have two each. Interestingly, major festivals like Mahashivratri, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid), Independence Day and Diwali Laxmi Pujan fall on weekends next year.

Full List of NSE & BSE Trading Holidays in 2026

Here's the complete holiday calendar:

January 26 – Republic Day

March 3 – Holi

March 26 – Shri Ram Navami

March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 – Good Friday

April 14 – Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

May 28 – Bakri Id

June 26 – Muharram

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November 10 – Diwali / Balipratipada

November 26 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 – Christmas

How Markets Closed Last Week

On Friday, December 26, Indian equity benchmarks ended lower as investors booked profits amid a lack of fresh triggers.

The Sensex slipped 367 points (0.43%) to 85,041, while the Nifty 50 fell 100 points (0.38%) to 26,042. Broader markets were also under pressure, with the midcap and smallcap indices ending in the red.

Weekly Trend

Despite the weak Friday session, the benchmarks managed to close the week slightly higher. The Sensex gained 112 points, snapping a two-week losing streak, while the Nifty ended its three-week slide with a 0.30% rise.