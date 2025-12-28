The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in India have released the official trading holiday list for 2026. Markets will remain closed for 15 designated holidays throughout the year.
If you actively track the stock market, it's time to mark your calendar. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released its official list of trading holidays for 2026, and there are 15 days when both NSE and BSE will remain closed. Besides these, four more holidays fall on weekends, when markets are anyway shut.
March Brings the Most Breaks for Traders
March will be the busiest holiday month for Dalal Street with three trading holidays, while April and May will have two each. Interestingly, major festivals like Mahashivratri, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid), Independence Day and Diwali Laxmi Pujan fall on weekends next year.
Full List of NSE & BSE Trading Holidays in 2026
Here's the complete holiday calendar:
January 26 – Republic Day
March 3 – Holi
March 26 – Shri Ram Navami
March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 3 – Good Friday
April 14 – Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1 – Maharashtra Day
May 28 – Bakri Id
June 26 – Muharram
September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20 – Dussehra
November 10 – Diwali / Balipratipada
November 26 – Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25 – Christmas
How Markets Closed Last Week
On Friday, December 26, Indian equity benchmarks ended lower as investors booked profits amid a lack of fresh triggers.
The Sensex slipped 367 points (0.43%) to 85,041, while the Nifty 50 fell 100 points (0.38%) to 26,042. Broader markets were also under pressure, with the midcap and smallcap indices ending in the red.
Weekly Trend
Despite the weak Friday session, the benchmarks managed to close the week slightly higher. The Sensex gained 112 points, snapping a two-week losing streak, while the Nifty ended its three-week slide with a 0.30% rise.