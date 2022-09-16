Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi liquor scam: Fresh ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states, check details

    The AAP - which boasts of being born out of an anti-corruption movement - has been accused of money-laundering by the rival party. Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe in the matter. Following his recommendation, the central probe agency had launched massive search operations.

    Delhi liquor scam: Fresh ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states, check details AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday launched search operations at over three dozen locations in multiple states. The liquor policy case has been at the centre of the political standoff between the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.

    According to reports, ED raids are launched in multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

    Also read: PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know

    The AAP - which boasts of being born out of an anti-corruption movement - has been accused of money-laundering by the rival party. Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe in the matter. Following his recommendation, the central probe agency had launched massive search operations.

    The house of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia - who has been under the radar of probe agencies - was also searched.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today

    However, the AAP has repeatedly been alleging misuse of probe agencies by the BJP, ruling at the Centre. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had even alleged attempts to topple the elected government in the city.

    On September 15, the BJP had put out a "sting" video, which purportedly showed a liquor trader claiming corruption in framing and implementation of the excise policy. He claimed the policy bankrolled the ruling Aam Adami Party (AAP)'s election campaign in Punjab and Goa this year.

    Also read: SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Sisodia, however, dismissed the purported sting and dared the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest him.

    "CBI raided my house, nothing was found. Nothing was found in the locker. CBI/ED investigated, found nothing," the AAP leader said in a tweet.

    "Now BJP has come with sting. CBI/ED should also investigate this sting. If the allegations are true, arrest me by Monday. Otherwise, PM ji should apologize to me for doing a false sting," he further tweeted.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Taliban prevent 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC requests Center's intervention - adt

    Taliban stop 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC asks Center to intervene

    No hope of return, says NCP's Sharad Pawar on Vedanta-Foxconn project; tags centre's assurance as 'convincing a child' - adt

    Sharad Pawar rues Maha loss of Vedanta-Foxconn project; slams Centre

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people gcw

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people

    Pictures Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening drb

    Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

    football uefa nations league unl Is Cristiano Ronaldo low Manchester United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?-ayh

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo's low Man United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?

    Centre revises definition of small companies; more firms to have reduced compliance burden AJR

    Centre revises definition of small companies; more firms to have reduced compliance burden

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon