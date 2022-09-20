Delhi excise scam: In fresh attack on AAP, BJP links corrupt liquor trader with Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP has claimed that the allegations of corruption in the formulation of the excise policy, which the CBI is now investigating, are the BJP's political vendetta in response to Arvind Kejriwal and his party's political rise.

Launching a new attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged excise row, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed, on Tuesday, that a person close to the Aam Aadmi Party leadership was awarded a liquor contract under its now-withdrawn excise policy.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia displayed a photograph of one Karamjeet Singh Lamba with Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, claiming that he was not only a partner in Universal Distributors, which was awarded a liquor contract, but he also ran for local body elections on an AAP ticket.

According to Bhatia, Kejriwal should explain why his government distributed 'revdi' (freebies) of corruption to people close to him and his party. He claimed that the Delhi government violated the rules and was not transparent in awarding the liquor contracts. Lamba didn't have an immediate reaction.

Bhatia added that Universal Distributors was one of the major beneficiaries of the AAP government's decision to withdraw Rs 144 crore, allegedly due to liquor traders. Its stake was Rs 66 crore, he said.

He said the BJP will continue to expose Kejriwal's corruption, referring to the chief minister as 'kattar beimaan.'

(With inputs from PTI)

