CoreWeave enters India through a collaboration with AdaniConneX, planning a 240-megawatt AI Cloud deployment in Navi Mumbai. The campus will feature three 80MW buildings and deploy the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Platform to support AI innovation in India.

CoreWeave entered India by expanding its AI Cloud platform through a collaboration with AdaniConneX, planning a 240-megawatt deployment in Navi Mumbai to bring its purpose-built artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure closer to customers.

The new campus will span three 80-megawatt buildings located at AdaniConneX’s Taloja facility. CoreWeave will serve as the sole tenant across all three structures. The agreement also provides an option to double capacity by adding another 240 megawatts at the same location.

Strategic Deployment and Local Presence

The company plans to deploy the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Platform on its cloud systems to support artificial intelligence training, inference, reasoning, and agentic tasks. As part of the rollout, CoreWeave plans to establish an office in the country and hire local staff to engage directly with domestic clients and industry partners.

Fostering AI Innovation in India

Sachin Jain, Chief Operating Officer of CoreWeave, highlighted the market potential during the announcement. “India has the talent, developers, and ambition to become a major center of AI innovation,” Jain said.

He noted that the firm aimed to match that domestic capacity with specialized compute resources. “We are investing in the infrastructure, technology, and local presence needed to support that growth, bringing 240 megawatts of capacity, NVIDIA Vera Rubin, and CoreWeave’s expertise to customers building and scaling AI in India,” Jain said.

Advanced Infrastructure and Project Timeline

The Taloja facilities incorporate high-density engineering, including direct liquid cooling for graphics processing unit halls alongside a non-evaporative chilled water system. The first phase of the Navi Mumbai project is scheduled to become operational in mid-2028, with subsequent capacity delivered in staggered stages.

Meeting Rising Demand and Global Expansion

The deployment aligns with national initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission. The company noted that the move reflects rising demand from enterprises requiring specialized hardware, software, and services to operate large-scale models.

The expansion follows CoreWeave’s recent entry into Indonesia, broadening its footprint across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. As of its earnings call on August 11, 2026, CoreWeave held approximately 4.2 gigawatts of contracted power globally. (ANI)