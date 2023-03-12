Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to impact Indian startup ecosystem: Experts

    A large number of Indian startups which do not have even an employee or an office in the US had opened up their accounts in the Silicon Valley Bank as it let them do so without much regulatory questions and with a customer-friendly approach.

    Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to impact Indian startup ecosystem: Experts AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 9:45 AM IST

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the largest vendor in the startup ecosystem, is likely to impact the Indian startup scenario as it has injected a lot of uncertainty in the sector overnight, industry experts say.

    Speaking to a news agency, Ashu Garg, a prominent Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist and early-stage investor for over two decades said, "Hopefully the matter will get resolved, but I think it is a big hit for Indian startups."

    Also read: Why Silicon Valley Bank, one of the largest US banks, collapsed

    On Friday, the California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation which later appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as its receiver.

    In a statement, the FDIC said as of December 31, 2022, the Silicon Valley Bank had approximately USD 209.0 billion in total assets and about USD 175.4 billion in total deposits. At the time of closing, the amount of deposits in excess of the insurance limits was undetermined.

    The number of uninsured deposits will be determined once the FDIC obtains additional information from the bank and customers.

    "The reality is that the Silicon Valley Bank has been a real supporter of the Indian startup scene and has provided banking services. Most Indian startups that do business in the US use this bank because it is one of the few institutes willing to work with the Indian banks. A lot of the banking institutes do not want to work with overseas customers," Garg, an alumnus of IIT Delhi, said.

    Also read: Gurugram: Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal pens emotional note after father falls to death from high-rise

    Given that every third startup in the Silicon Valley is founded by Indian-Americans, experts feel a significantly large number of these founders would be impacted as early as next week in terms of even making basic payments and giving paychecks to their employees.

    Similarly, a large number of Indian startups which do not have even an employee or an office in the US had opened up their accounts in the Silicon Valley Bank as it let them do so without much regulatory questions and with a customer-friendly approach.

    A group of Silicon Valley-based venture capitalists after a meeting to discuss the aftermath of the bank's downfall said the events that unfolded over the past 48 hours have been deeply disappointing and concerning.

    "In the event that SVB was to be purchased and appropriately capitalised, we would be strongly supportive and encourage our portfolio companies to resume their banking relationship with them," it said in a joint statement released by Indian-American Navin Chaddha, an early stage investor.

    Also read: Good news for H-1B visa holders: Several US firms hire workers laid-off by other companies, reveals survey

    "SVB has been an early partner for many of our companies at Battery Ventures through the ups and downs of company building. The last 48 hours unfolded in ways we could have never imagined, but now is the time to back our partners and we strongly support our companies working with SVB as and when we have more clarity on their path forward," he said.

    Meanwhile, Indian-American Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is tasked with protecting the consumers interest in the case. He is also one of the FDIC directors.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Silicon Valley Bank, one of the largest American banks, collapsed

    Why Silicon Valley Bank, one of the largest US banks, collapsed

    Gurugram Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal pens emotional note after father falls to death from high-rise snt

    Gurugram: Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal pens emotional note after father falls to death from high-rise

    Good news for H-1B visa holders: Several US firms hire workers laid-off by other companies, reveals survey - adt

    Good news for H-1B visa holders: Several US firms hire workers laid-off by other companies, reveals survey

    Andhra Pradesh entrepreneur to create India's first female-brewed beer; check details AJR

    Andhra Pradesh entrepreneur to create India's first female-brewed beer; check details

    Adani Group pre pays share backed financing worth Rs 7374 crore gcw

    Adani Group pre-pays share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore

    Recent Stories

    WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Still to get over it - Meg Lanning awestruck by Shafali Verma power-hitting as DC hammers GG by 10 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Still to get over it' - Lanning awestruck by Shafali's power-hitting as DC hammers GG by 10 wickets

    3 health benefits of having buttermilk every day in summers vma

    3 health benefits of having buttermilk every day in summers

    3 Superfoods you must consume to strengthen your bones and joints for healthy life vma

    3 Superfoods you must consume to strengthen your bones and joints for healthy life

    Daily Horoscope for March 12, 2023: Be cautious Scorpio; good day for Aries, Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 12, 2023: Be cautious Scorpio; good day for Aries, Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for March 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon