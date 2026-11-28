BPCL has approved a Rs 1,26,656 crore capital expenditure to set up a new greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh, with commercial operations slated for July 2032 to boost domestic fuel and polymer supply.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) approved a capital expenditure of Rs 1,26,656 crore to establish a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh. The board cleared this proposal during its meeting held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, according to a BPCL exchange filing.

"In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and further to the earlier intimation dated 24th December 2024 and 28th October 2025, we wish to inform that the Board at its meeting held on Saturday, 28th November 2026, has accorded its approval for setting up of Greenfield Refinery & Petrochemical Complex and Associated Facilities at Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh through a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company, at an estimated gross capital expenditure of Rs. 1,26,656 crores (+/- 20% estimate), subject to receipt of the applicable Government, Statutory and Regulatory approvals," the filing stated.

The company scheduled the estimated commercial operation of the complex for July 2032. BPCL currently operates an existing capacity of 35.3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). Based on the financial year 2025-26, its existing capacity utilization stood at 116.6 per cent. The new project adds 9 MMTPA of crude capacity alongside a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker and downstream petrochemical units. This brings the combined throughput to the Ramayapatnam complex to 10.5 MMTPA.

"The integrated configuration comprises a 9 MMTPA refinery, a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker with petrochemical intensity of about 34%," the filing read. To fund the Rs 1,26,656 crore investment, which carries a (+/-) 20 per cent estimate, the company selected a combination of equity and debt through its wholly owned subsidiary. Officials currently finalize these financing arrangements with lenders.

"The Project is intended to address BPCL's widening deficit in key transportation fuels and India's growing petrochemical supply gap," the exchange filing noted. The company designed the facility to strengthen domestic product availability and curb reliance on overseas markets. "It is expected to strengthen product availability, reduce import dependence in key polymers, improve value realization through refinery-petrochemical integration, diversify earnings and support downstream chemical and polymer industries," the filing added.

The project awaits necessary government, statutory, and regulatory clearances before execution proceeds. Through this expansion in Ramayapatnam, BPCL aligned its long-term production capabilities with fuel and polymer demand requirements across the country. (ANI)