Budget 2022: Meet the expert team behind the budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday present the Union Budget for financial year 2022-23. The Finance Minister will lay the budget on the table of Parliament at 11 am. It is pertinent to note that like last time, this time too the budget documents will be available mostly in digital form. However, some physical copies will also remain available.

As the country emerges from the clutches of the Coronavirus pandemic, all eyes will be on what Nirmala Sitharaman offers in her budget to keep the country on the growth trajectory. ut do you know the people who were instrumental in bringing out the Budget document? Along with the Finance Minister, her expert team is finalizing the budget keeping in mind the interests of the common man.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made full preparations to present the country's general budget. Like last year, this year too the budget will be presented amidst a resurgence of the Covid-19 threat. In view of these circumstances, this budget is going to be more important. Finance Minister Sitharaman has emerged as the main face of the government for its economic response during the Covid-19 pandemic and economic slowdown.

TV Somnathan

Expenditure Secretary, Ministry of Finance

TV Somanathan is the lead face of this budget team. He is handling the massive task of keeping the expenditure in check in the budget. In fact, according to tradition, the senior-most officer out of the five secretaries of the Ministry of Finance is appointed as the Finance Secretary. Presently Somanathan is handling this responsibility. Somanathan, a PhD in Economics from the University of Calcutta, is a 1987 IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Debasish Panda

Secretary, Department of Financial Services

Debashish Panda, working as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, has the vital responsibility of reviving the public sector offices. In the budget, all big and small announcements related to the financial sector come under his responsibility. Panda, a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is also tasked with working closely with the Reserve Bank of India to ensure the stability of the financial system.

Tarun Bajaj

Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs

Tarun Bajaj has worked on many relief packages for the country. This 1988 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre has been instrumental in facilitating health care packages during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report, the role of Tarun Bajaj has been very important in shaping the three Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages. Before joining the finance ministry, Bajaj also served in the Prime Minister's Office.

Tuhin Kant Pandey

Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management

Tuhin Kant Pande is a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre. He was appointed DIPAM secretary in October 2019. In the last financial year, the Modi government has been unable to meet its disinvestment targets. Pandey, however, had a vital role in the disinvestment of Air India. There are many more projects after this year's budget, with LIC IPO being a major aspect of meeting the disinvestment target.

Ajay Seth

Economic Affairs Secretary

Despite being the newest member in the Finance Ministry, all eyes will be on Ajay Seth. Appointed as Economic Affairs Secretary, Seth is in charge of drafting all the budget speeches of Nirmala Sitharaman. His department determines policies linked to capital markets, investments and infrastructure. According to reports, it is likely that a massive amount of funds may be pumped in for big projects with the intent of creating jobs and generating income. This 1987 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre has the difficult task of reviving private Capex in the economy while maintaining India's GDP growth.

