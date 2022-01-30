  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: Meet the expert team behind the budget

    As the country emerges from the clutches of the Coronavirus pandemic, all eyes will be on what Nirmala Sitharaman offers in her budget to keep the country on the growth trajectory.

    Budget 2022: Meet the expert team behind the budget
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 8:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday present the Union Budget for financial year 2022-23. The Finance Minister will lay the budget on the table of Parliament at 11 am. It is pertinent to note that like last time, this time too the budget documents will be available mostly in digital form. However, some physical copies will also remain available. 

    As the country emerges from the clutches of the Coronavirus pandemic, all eyes will be on what Nirmala Sitharaman offers in her budget to keep the country on the growth trajectory.  ut do you know the people who were instrumental in bringing out the Budget document? Along with the Finance Minister, her expert team is finalizing the budget keeping in mind the interests of the common man. 

    Let us tell you about the key people who are part of this budget team. To read more Budget-related stories, CLICK HERE

    Nirmala Sitharaman 
    Union Finance Minister

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made full preparations to present the country's general budget. Like last year, this year too the budget will be presented amidst a resurgence of the Covid-19 threat. In view of these circumstances, this budget is going to be more important. Finance Minister Sitharaman has emerged as the main face of the government for its economic response during the Covid-19 pandemic and economic slowdown. 

    TV Somnathan 
    Expenditure Secretary, Ministry of Finance 

    TV Somanathan is the lead face of this budget team. He is handling the massive task of keeping the expenditure in check in the budget. In fact, according to tradition, the senior-most officer out of the five secretaries of the Ministry of Finance is appointed as the Finance Secretary. Presently Somanathan is handling this responsibility. Somanathan, a PhD in Economics from the University of Calcutta, is a 1987 IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. 

    Debasish Panda 
    Secretary, Department of Financial Services

    Debashish Panda, working as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, has the vital responsibility of reviving the public sector offices. In the budget, all big and small announcements related to the financial sector come under his responsibility. Panda, a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is also tasked with working closely with the Reserve Bank of India to ensure the stability of the financial system. 

    Tarun Bajaj 
    Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs

    Tarun Bajaj has worked on many relief packages for the country. This 1988 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre has been instrumental in facilitating health care packages during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report, the role of Tarun Bajaj has been very important in shaping the three Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages. Before joining the finance ministry, Bajaj also served in the Prime Minister's Office. 

    Tuhin Kant Pandey
    Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management

    Tuhin Kant Pande is a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre. He was appointed DIPAM secretary in October 2019. In the last financial year, the Modi government has been unable to meet its disinvestment targets. Pandey, however, had a vital role in the disinvestment of Air India. There are many more projects after this year's budget, with LIC IPO being a major aspect of meeting the disinvestment target. 

    Ajay Seth 
    Economic Affairs Secretary

    Despite being the newest member in the Finance Ministry, all eyes will be on Ajay Seth. Appointed as Economic Affairs Secretary, Seth is in charge of drafting all the budget speeches of Nirmala Sitharaman. His department determines policies linked to capital markets, investments and infrastructure. According to reports, it is likely that a massive amount of funds may be pumped in for big projects with the intent of creating jobs and generating income. This 1987 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre has the difficult task of reviving private Capex in the economy while maintaining India's GDP growth.

    To read more Budget-related stories, CLICK HERE

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 8:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers' MSP demand to Chinese incursions to Pegasus snooping row-dnm

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers’ MSP demand to Chinese ‘incursions’ to Pegasus snooping row

    Budget 2022 APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Budget 2022: APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2-dnm

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for Members ahead of session-dnm

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for Members ahead of session

    Budget 2022: No Zero Hour on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President's address-dnm

    Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President’s address

    Recent Stories

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal creates history; wins record 21 Grand Slam titles with victory at Melbourne Park-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal creates history; wins record 21 Grand Slam titles with victory in Melbourne

    Hopeful of a Team India comeback, Hardik Pandya assures hard work is on post break with family-ayh

    Hopeful of a Team India comeback, Hardik Pandya assures hard work is on post break with family

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi to contest from 2 seats amid speculation over CM candidate-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi to contest from 2 seats amid speculation over CM candidate

    PM Modi lauded Manipur youth for breaking Guinness World Record of 109 push-ups in a minute: Kiren Rijiju-dnm

    PM Modi lauded Manipur youth for breaking Guinness World Record of 109 push-ups in a minute: Kiren Rijiju

    Mason Greenwoods ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations-ayh

    Mason Greenwood's ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri's hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon