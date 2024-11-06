Bengaluru metro tickets to rise after 7 years; Minimum fare to be Rs 15

Bengaluru Metro fares will rise after seven years, with the minimum fare increasing to Rs 15 and the maximum to Rs 75. The Fare Fixing Committee, formed under the central government, is reviewing the fare structure, with public feedback being accepted until October 28.

This fare revision is being managed by the first-ever Fare Fixing Committee formed by the central government under the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act of 2002, Sections 33 and 34. Currently, the fares range from Rs 10 to Rs 60, and commuters who use smart cards and QR code tickets receive a 5% discount.



BMRCL officials explained that various expenses, such as operation costs, maintenance, and staff salaries, have been increasing over the years. Despite these rising costs, there has been no fare increase in the last seven years. In response to concerns about the delay in the fare revision, BMRCL Managing Director Mahesh Rao M. clarified that the committee has not yet submitted its final report. He assured the public that a decision on the fare hike would be made after the committee’s review.

South Western Railway Bengaluru Zone has launched an innovative ticketing system aimed at making train travel more convenient for passengers. Under the unreserved Mobile Ticket System (M-UTS), railway staff will now be able to issue tickets directly to passengers, eliminating the need to wait in long queues at ticket counters. This system has already been implemented at KS Yeshavantpur and SMVT stations. The M-UTS service allows passengers to purchase tickets within 500 meters of the station, offering a quick and easy solution to buy tickets on the go.



This system will be expanded to other high-traffic stations in the future, according to railway officials. The handheld devices used by railway staff are designed to quickly issue tickets, providing a much more efficient alternative to traditional ticket counters. These mobile devices do not require fixed spaces or additional equipment, allowing ticket issuance to take place anywhere within the station.

The introduction of the M-UTS system is a step toward streamlining ticketing services, aiming to improve the overall passenger experience and reduce waiting times for commuters.

