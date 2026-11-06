AvenuesAI Limited reported strong Q2 FY27 performance with a 47% revenue surge, underscoring its transformation into an AI-driven fintech infrastructure platform while expanding global operations and integrating new digital assets.

AvenuesAI Reports Solid Growth in Q2 FY27

AvenuesAI Limited reported a steady set of second-quarter FY27 numbers, with the company continuing to build momentum behind its broader transformation from a payments gateway-led business into an AI-first financial technology infrastructure platform. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 47% year-on-year to Rs 2,879.24 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), while profit after tax increased 6% to Rs 71.70 crore, according to the results announced on the BSE. While, for the (H1FY27) first half of FY2026-2, the operating EBITDA, excluding other income, stood at Rs 198.90 crore, up 19% year-on-year. For the (H1FY27) first half-year period, consolidated revenue from operations climbed 71% to Rs 5,559.64 crore, while profit after tax grew 24% to Rs 156.47 crore, as the company builds on CCAvenue's payment scale to expand into enterprise technology, digital payments and AI-led financial intelligence. The strong top-line growth came even as the company navigated sharper pricing pressure in payments.

CCAvenue Performance and Strategic Vision

CCAvenue, the core business that remains the foundation of AvenuesAI’s franchise, saw quarterly payment processing value rise 19% sequentially to about Rs 1.77 lakh crore. However, the net take rate moderated to 5.06 basis points, reflecting competition in the payments market. Speaking after the results announcement, Vishwas Patel, MD and CEO, AvenuesAI Limited, said the company’s focus is increasingly on expanding value from its merchant and enterprise relationships rather than depending only on transaction fees. “Our strategy is to deepen the relationship with our customers and build a larger ecosystem around them,” Patel said. “Payments remain central, but the real opportunity lies in offering complementary services that create recurring value for merchants and enterprises.”

Growth Levers: Rediff Integration and International Expansion

AvenuesAI’s broader strategy is taking shape around three FY27 priorities, one of which is unlocking the value of Rediff.com, which the company is integrating into its digital stack. The move is designed to extend the group’s reach into both enterprise and consumer digital services. RediffOne is being positioned to serve enterprise communication, commerce and digital-service requirements, while RediffPay is aimed at expanding consumer payments. The company believes the combination of Rediff assets with CCAvenue can widen its product suite, support recurring revenue streams and improve customer economics over time. Patel indicated that Rediff’s integration is a key part of the company’s next phase of growth. “Rediff gives us an opportunity to broaden our digital offerings and create a more connected platform for business and consumer use cases,” he said. “We see this as an important step in building a more diversified revenue base.”

Another growth lever for the company is its international expansion of CCAvenue. AvenuesAI already has operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia and the United States, with the US market emerging as a key priority. It also has a presence in Oman through banking partnerships. The overseas push, however, will require continued attention to compliance, partnerships and local market economics. Even so, management believes the international business can become an increasingly meaningful contributor over time.

Future Initiatives: TISco and Fintech Investments

A third strategic area is TISco, the company’s AI-led transaction intelligence initiative. TISco is being developed to use permitted merchant-behaviour and transaction data to create applications in risk assessment, fraud detection, merchant intelligence and financial decision support. If commercially successful, this could help move AvenuesAI further up the value chain into higher-margin technology services. The company, however, has made clear that execution, adoption and data-use compliance will be crucial. AvenuesAI’s interest in the wider fintech ecosystem is also visible in its investments in Online PSB Loans Limited and Ratnaafin Capital Private Limited, suggesting that it is building optionality across payments, credit and digital financial services. Overall, the quarter showed a business in transition: still anchored by the scale of CCAvenue, but increasingly oriented toward a broader digital-fintech platform model. With revenue growth remaining robust and strategic initiatives beginning to take clearer shape, AvenuesAI appears to be laying the groundwork for a more diversified and technology-led future.

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