PE and VC investments in India reached a five-year monthly high of USD 8.7 billion in October 2026. The surge was driven by eight large deals, with financial services leading the sector, totaling USD 5.9 billion in investment inflow.

India PE VC Investments Surge To USD 8.7 Billion In October 2026

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in India surged to USD 8.7 billion in October, marking the highest monthly level in five years, according to an EY-IVCA report. The report highlighted that October 2026 witnessed eight large deals worth USD 7.3 billion, registering a 97 per cent year-on-year increase from USD 3.7 billion across nine deals in October 2025 and a 30 per cent sequential increase from USD 5.6 billion across 15 deals in September 2026.

Large deals accounted for 84 per cent of overall PE/VC investments during the month, with Fairfax's acquisition of a 61 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for USD 5.3 billion emerging as the largest transaction. "Pure-play PE/VC investments in October 2026 (US$7.3 billion) increased by 43% compared to October 2025 (US$5.1 billion)," the report said. Overall, PE/VC investments recorded a 62 per cent year-on-year increase from USD 5.4 billion in October 2025 and a 21 per cent month-on-month rise from USD 7.2 billion in September 2026. In terms of deal volume, October witnessed 123 transactions, up 12 per cent from 110 deals in the corresponding month last year, but down 6 per cent from 131 deals in September. Buyout transactions dominated investment activity in October, attracting USD 6 billion, followed by startup investments at USD 1.7 billion. Sector-wise, financial services emerged as the largest recipient of PE/VC investments, attracting USD 5.9 billion, followed by the infrastructure sector at USD 905 million, the report noted.

On the exit front, PE/VC investors recorded 21 exits worth USD 544 million in October, marking a 34 per cent decline from USD 827 million in the corresponding month last year. Open market transactions accounted for 63 per cent of the overall exit value, at USD 342 million, followed by PE-backed initial public offerings (IPOs) worth USD 202 million. Meanwhile, the report highlighted that the macroeconomic environment for dealmaking in India has improved significantly in recent weeks, supported by a sharp reversal in foreign portfolio flows and a recovery in the Indian rupee from its lows in the previous month. The domestic currency recently strengthened to Rs 93.91 against the US dollar, its strongest level in around six months. "Crude oil prices have also moderated from their recent peaks, providing some relief to India's external and inflation outlook," the report said.