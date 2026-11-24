US stock futures fell sharply on Tuesday, with Nasdaq declining nearly 2 percent. Nvidia shares dropped 3.63 percent following the CEO's return, while Asian markets ended on a mixed note. Indian stock exchanges remained closed for a holiday.

US Stock Futures Slide as Nvidia Shares Dip Following Recent Rally

US stock futures traded sharply lower on Tuesday, with Nasdaq futures declining nearly 2 per cent, while shares of chipmaker Nvidia opened 3.63 per cent lower at USD 159.06, following a sharp rally of over 31 per cent in the previous trading session. Nasdaq futures declined 1.92 per cent to 26,292.75, while S&P 500 futures slipped 1.09 per cent to 7,175.50. Dow Jones futures were down 0.48 per cent at 49,437.00.

Nvidia shares came under pressure after surging 31.48 per cent to close at USD 165.05 on Monday, November 23, following the chipmaker's announcement of the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director. Huang had resigned on November 12 amid mounting pressure following reports of an alleged foreign intelligence effort targeting him. While Nvidia's Board expressed confidence that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk, the company clarified that its independent investigation into the matter would continue until its conclusion, with Huang extending his full cooperation.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday, with several major benchmark indices registering sharp gains. Taiwan's Weighted Index surged 8.25 per cent to 40,122.35, while South Korea's KOSPI rallied 5.94 per cent to 5,006.03 and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 3.77 per cent to 58,644.63. Among other Asian indices, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite gained 0.49 per cent to 5,241.59, China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.27 per cent to 3,548.37, while Singapore's Straits Times edged up 0.10 per cent to 4,958.87. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.74 per cent to 22,219.65, while Thailand's SET Composite slipped 0.20 per cent to 1,451.65.

Back home, Indian equity markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab), with no trading activity on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Trading in Indian equity markets is set to resume on Wednesday, November 25.