Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal increase on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following a sharp recovery in the previous two trading sessions. The latest rates indicate a slight upward movement in both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, keeping buyers and investors attentive to developments in the bullion market.

Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal increase on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following a sharp recovery in the previous two trading sessions. The latest rates indicate a slight upward movement in both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, keeping buyers and investors attentive to developments in the bullion market.

According to reports, the price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 1 per gram to Rs 12,781, while 22-carat gold also gained Rs 1 per gram to Rs 11,716. The marginal rise comes after gold recorded a significant recovery on November 24, following a steep decline over the preceding sessions.

Gold prices have experienced considerable fluctuations throughout November. The precious metal has remained below its levels at the beginning of the month, reflecting the broader weakness seen in the domestic bullion market. Investors are closely monitoring international gold prices, currency movements and global economic developments to understand the direction of the market.

Gold and Silver rates - November 25, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,17,310 Rs 1,27,910 Rs 1,27,810 Mumbai Rs 1,17,160 Rs 1,27,810 Rs 1,27,810 Kolkata Rs 1,17,160 Rs 1,27,810 Rs 1,27,810 Chennai Rs 1,17,160 Rs 1,27,810 Rs 1,27,810 Bengaluru Rs 1,17,160 Rs 1,27,810 Rs 1,27,810 Hyderabad Rs 1,17,160 Rs 1,27,810 Rs 1,27,810

Gold and silver market trends

The recent movement in gold prices comes after a considerable decline earlier this month. Gold had touched its highest November levels on November 5 before witnessing a downward trend. The price movement highlights the volatility in the precious metals market and the importance of monitoring daily rates before making investment or jewellery purchases.

Silver prices, meanwhile, moved lower on Wednesday. The white metal has also witnessed a significant correction during November, with international market movements and currency fluctuations influencing domestic prices.

Gold and silver prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international bullion rates, the US dollar's performance, the rupee's exchange rate, import duties and domestic demand. Changes in global economic conditions and investor sentiment can also affect the direction of precious metal prices.

For jewellery buyers, 22-carat gold is commonly preferred for ornaments, while 24-carat gold, known for its higher purity, is generally used for investment in coins and bars. Silver continues to attract both investors and buyers because of its jewellery, investment and industrial applications.

It is important to note that the displayed rates are indicative. The final price of jewellery may differ depending on making charges, wastage, applicable GST and jeweller-specific pricing. Buyers should confirm the prevailing rates with local jewellers before making a purchase.