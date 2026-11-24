Bengaluru's Pixxel plans to launch 26 satellites over two years, including 18 private and 8 government-commissioned units. The firm also aims to complete a 12-satellite public-private Earth observation constellation by early 2030.

Pixxel to Launch 26 Satellites Over Next Two Years For Space Dept

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Bengaluru-based space technology company Pixxel plans to launch 18 additional hyperspectral satellites of its own, along with eight satellites for the Department of Space over the next two years, Debashish Sengupta, Director, Government Sales, Pixxel Space Technologies, said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India International Space Conclave, Sengupta said the company also plans to launch 12 satellites under the country's public-private partnership (PPP)-based Earth Observation constellation by early 2030.

Highlighting the company's progress in satellite technology, Sengupta said Pixxel operates across both upstream and downstream segments of the space industry and has launched nine hyperspectral satellites so far. Of these, three technology demonstration satellites were launched between 2021 and 2023, followed by six Firefly hyperspectral satellites in 2025 after the successful validation of the technology, he added. "These are the world's highest resolution hyperspectral satellites at 5-metre spatial resolution," he said.

Apart from expanding its own satellite constellation, Pixxel is undertaking multiple projects for the Government of India, including the National Earth Observation Constellation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). Pixxel is leading the consortium responsible for developing the 12-satellite constellation. The company is also undertaking projects for the Indian Air Force and the Department of Space. "We are doing a couple of programs for Indian Air Force and eight satellites of the Department of Space," he said, adding, "We are building currently eight satellites for the Department of Space, which will be launching over the next two years."

Elaborating on the timeline for the PPP-based constellation, Sengupta said satellite launches would commence in 2028 and continue until 2030. "By early 2030, we should have launched all the 12 satellites," he added. Sengupta also highlighted the role of the Indian Space Policy 2023 in transforming the country's private space sector, noting that private companies were largely restricted to supplying components to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) before the policy reforms. "It was a landmark step taken by the Government of India and ISRO," he said, adding that the Indian Space Policy 2023 allows private players authorised by IN-SPACe to undertake various activities in the space technology sector. (ANI)