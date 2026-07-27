Fake 50 rupee notes are doing the rounds in the market. But don't worry, the RBI says you can easily spot a fake. Just check for a few security features that show up when you hold the note against the light.

From buying vegetables to paying for an auto ride, the 50 rupee note changes hands a lot. And this is exactly the opportunity counterfeiters are using to push fake notes into the market. The RBI says there's no need to panic. All you need is 3 seconds to check your note.

These features are present in both the new and old Mahatma Gandhi series of 50 rupee notes.

5 Easy Ways to Spot a Real 50 Rupee Note

1. Check the watermark

Hold the note against the light. In the blank space next to Mahatma Gandhi's picture on the left, you'll see a faint image of Gandhiji and the number 50. This is the watermark. On fake notes, it's either blurry or missing altogether.

2. Look at the security thread

There's a shiny, thread-like line in the middle of the note. When you hold it up to the light, you can see "RBI" and "50" written on it. If you tilt the note, the thread's colour changes from green to blue. On a fake note, this is just a printed line.

3. Find the hidden number

Look at the rectangular box to the right of Gandhiji's picture. It looks empty when you see it straight on. But if you tilt it against the light, the number 50 will become clearly visible.

4. Feel the raised print

If you run your finger over the picture of Mahatma Gandhi, the RBI logo, the note's number, and the Ashoka Pillar, it will feel slightly raised. This is because of a special printing method called intaglio. A fake note will feel completely smooth.

5. Notice the colour-changing ink

The number 50 is printed at the bottom right of the note. When you tilt the note, you'll see the colour of the number change from green to blue.

Two More Quick Tips:

1. Micro-lettering: The words "RBI" and "50" are written in very small letters between Gandhiji's portrait and the word 'Bharat'. You can see this with your naked eye or with a magnifying glass.

2. Paper Quality: A real note is made of slightly thick and crisp paper. It doesn't get ruined easily if it gets wet. A fake note's paper is thin, almost like a newspaper.

What Should You Do If You Get a Fake Note?

1. Immediately inform the shopkeeper or the person who gave it to you.

2. Take the note and deposit it at the nearest bank or police station.

3. Remember, knowingly using a fake note is a legal offence.

A 50 rupee note might seem like a small amount, but 10 fake notes mean a loss of 500 rupees. So, the next time you get a note, just take 3 seconds to hold it up to the light and check these 2-3 points.