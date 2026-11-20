AI company Anthropic debuted strongly on the Nasdaq, with shares surging 17% over the IPO price. Indian investors can buy Anthropic shares via international brokerages under the RBI's LRS rules. Learn the steps to invest in this booming AI stock from India.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the popular Claude chatbot, made an impressive debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on November 19, 2026. Its shares closed at $97.17, marking a gain of 17.07% over the initial public offering (IPO) price of $83. The strong market debut has attracted attention from investors worldwide, including those in India who are interested in gaining exposure to the rapidly growing artificial intelligence sector.

Although Indian retail investors had limited access to Anthropic's IPO subscription process, they can now explore purchasing the company's shares through international brokerage accounts and investment platforms that offer access to US stock markets. The stock is listed under the ticker symbol ANT on Nasdaq.

Anthropic Shares Make Strong Stock Market Debut

Anthropic's IPO generated significant investor interest ahead of its market debut. The company priced its shares at $83 apiece, above its earlier indicative price range of $70 to $78.

On November 19, the shares began trading at $111.50, more than 34% above the IPO price. The stock briefly pushed the company's market value towards $2 trillion before settling at $97.17 at the closing bell.

The closing price represented a 17.07% gain over the IPO issue price, valuing Anthropic at approximately $1.77 trillion on a fully diluted basis. The strong debut reflects investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and the company's position in the global AI industry.

Can Indian Investors Buy Anthropic Shares?

Yes. Indian residents can purchase Anthropic shares after its Nasdaq listing through international brokerage platforms that provide access to US equities.

Investors can explore services offered by platforms such as Interactive Brokers, Vested Finance and INDmoney, subject to their eligibility and the availability of Anthropic shares on the respective platforms.

Such investments must comply with the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted overseas transactions.

However, investors should remember that buying shares after listing is different from participating in an IPO. The purchase price will depend on the prevailing market price rather than the original IPO issue price.

How To Buy Anthropic Shares From India? A Step-by-Step Guide

Indian investors interested in purchasing Anthropic shares can follow these steps:

Step 1: Choose an international investment platform

Select an Indian investment platform or overseas brokerage firm that provides access to US stock markets. Check whether the platform supports trading in Anthropic shares under the ticker ANT.

Step 2: Open an investment account

Register on the selected platform and complete the account-opening process. Investors will generally need to provide identity documents, address proof, PAN details and other information required for verification.

Step 3: Complete KYC verification

Finish the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and submit the necessary documentation. The account must be activated before investors can begin trading.

Step 4: Transfer funds to the investment account

Deposit money into the international investment account through an authorised banking channel under the LRS framework. Check the platform's currency conversion charges, transfer fees and other applicable costs.

Step 5: Search for Anthropic shares

Once the account is funded, search for Anthropic using its Nasdaq ticker symbol, ANT. Check the latest trading price and confirm that the stock is available for purchase.

Step 6: Select the number of shares and place an order

Choose the number of shares you want to purchase. Investors can consider placing a limit order, which allows them to specify the maximum price they are willing to pay for each share.

A limit order can help avoid buying at an unexpectedly high price during periods of sharp market movement. However, execution is not guaranteed.

When Can Indian Investors Trade Anthropic Shares?

The Nasdaq's regular trading session begins at 9:30 AM Eastern Time, which corresponds to 8 PM Indian Standard Time during the relevant US daylight-saving period. However, newly listed shares may not begin regular trading immediately when the exchange opens.

Nasdaq conducts an opening auction to match buy and sell orders and determine the initial trading price. The process can take additional time depending on demand, order imbalances and other exchange procedures.

Therefore, investors should check their brokerage platforms for the actual trading status of Anthropic shares instead of assuming that trading will begin precisely at 8 PM IST.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell Anthropic shares. Investors should conduct independent research and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.