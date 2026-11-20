Indian benchmarks fell 0.5% at opening, tracking a broader sell-off in Asian markets and weakness in global tech stocks. While sentiment is cautious, analysts highlight resilience due to sustained foreign portfolio investment flows.

Indian Markets Open Lower Amid Global AI Sector Volatility

Indian stock markets opened lower on Friday, with both benchmark indices declining around 0.5 per cent, as weakness in global technology stocks and a sell-off across Asian markets weighed on investor sentiment. The NIFTY 50 index opened at 25,368, declining 146.30 points or 0.57 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,558.25, falling 463.50 points or 0.56 per cent.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, "Weakening of the AI trade continues with another 2.25 % cut in Nasdaq yesterday, and this is dragging other AI-related markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan down. Nifty is the only high-performing market in the world this month with a 10.7% surge in just 13 trading days."

He further added, "Profit booking is happening in the market but the FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots. Despite occasional dips, the market is likely to remain resilient on the back of massive FII flows assisted by impressive corporate earnings”.

Market Performance and Sectoral Impact

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 declined 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap index lost 0.38 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.60 per cent. Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Metal index was the biggest loser, declining 1.4 per cent. The Nifty Media index fell 0.62 per cent, while the Nifty Private Bank index declined 0.60 per cent. The Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT indices lost 0.37 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.22 per cent, the Nifty PSU Bank declined 0.29 per cent and the Nifty Auto index slipped 0.10 per cent.

Foreign Investment and Commodities

Foreign portfolio investors have infused Rs 1,06229 crore in Indian markets in November so far, providing support to domestic equities despite the ongoing global volatility. In commodities, Brent crude oil prices rose 0.27 per cent to USD 92.23 per barrel at the time of reporting. Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp fall on Friday. Gold prices declined around 4 per cent to Rs 1,22,435 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while silver prices tanked 6 per cent to Rs 1,48,034 per kg. Both precious metals were trading at their lowest levels this year.

Global Context

Asian markets were trading lower on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 4 per cent to 56,965, while Singapore's Straits Times index fell 0.19 per cent to 4,997. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 1.88 per cent to 22,424, while Taiwan's weighted index lost more than 6 per cent to 36,018. South Korea's KOSPI index was down 4.77 per cent at 4,898.