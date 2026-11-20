Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has pledged to prioritize AI safety over commercial or political pressure. Following their Nasdaq debut, the company aims to ensure human control while accelerating scientific research through responsible AI advancement.

Anthropic CEO Vows to Prioritize AI Safety Over Commercial Pressure

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Anthropic Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dario Amodei has said the company will not allow business or political pressure to influence the development and deployment of its artificial intelligence (AI) systems, pledging to prioritise safety and human control even as the technology advances rapidly. In remarks shared by the company following its Nasdaq debut, Amodei said Anthropic would take as much time as necessary to ensure its AI systems were safe before training and deploying them, maintaining that commercial considerations would not override its safety commitments.

"We will pace the training and deployment of AI systems, taking as long as is necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control. We will not bend to either business or political pressure," he said. Amodei said the company recognised the risks associated with increasingly powerful AI systems, including their misuse by individuals or nation-states, economic disruption and the possibility of losing control over the technology. He said Anthropic had made safety a central part of its approach since its inception, developing safeguards against biological and cyber risks, along with methods for testing AI alignment and examining the behaviour of its models.

"There is a gigantic difference between how AI will go if we pay little attention to safety, versus how it will go if we are obsessed with safety," he said, adding that the most difficult safety work was still ahead. The CEO also highlighted AI's potential to accelerate scientific and medical research, particularly in areas such as protein folding, drug design, cancer genetics and clinical trial administration. "I believe sufficiently powerful AI, working in concert with humans, could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade," Amodei said. However, he cautioned that these were early results and that experiments and clinical trials would continue to take time.

Anthropic's CEO said the company's stronger financial position following its record-breaking initial public offering would further strengthen its commitment to responsible AI development. The company made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday after raising USD 81.34 billion through its IPO, which valued it at approximately USD 1.5 trillion. Its shares opened at USD 111.50, around 34.34 per cent above the IPO price of USD 83, and subsequently closed at USD 97.17, up around 17.07 per cent. Amodei described the company's approach as a "race to the top", saying the objective was to encourage the entire AI industry to develop increasingly capable systems while maintaining strong safety standards. (ANI)