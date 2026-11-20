US stock markets saw a sharp decline, with the Dow dropping over 1,100 points. Investors are increasingly skeptical about the sustainability of the AI boom and whether heavy infrastructure investments will yield necessary long-term profits.

Wall Street Faces Massive Selloff Amid Concerns Over AI Sustainability

US stock markets witnessed a sharp selloff on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 1,100 points, as growing concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom weakened investor confidence, according to a report by CBS News.

The Dow fell 1,101 points, or 2.2 per cent, to close at 49,097. The S&P 500 declined 2 per cent, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.3 per cent. More than 90 per cent of the stocks in the S&P 500 ended lower, highlighting the broad nature of the decline. The report said that market analysts did not point to any single trigger for the selloff, but cited wider concerns about the financial strength of the AI sector and whether heavy investments in data centres would deliver the productivity gains and profits companies are counting on.

Despite these concerns, Anthropic made a strong stock market debut, with its shares rising as much as 34 per cent during Thursday's trading. Citing a research note by Vital Knowledge analyst Adam Crisafulli, CBS said investors were showing limited enthusiasm for the market, with rallies increasingly prompting selling rather than fresh buying.

“People just don't have much enthusiasm for this market, and rallies tend to bring out sellers instead of chasers,” Crisafulli said in the note. "People just don't have much enthusiasm for this market, and rallies tend to bring out sellers instead of chasers (there is still a lot of hesitation when it comes to being long AI-linked names, especially picks-and-shovels, and the defensive stuff is quite extended after the recent rally)," he added.

AI-related stocks reversed their early gains during Thursday's session. Micron Technology, which has benefited from rising demand for computer memory linked to AI, moved from a 7.8 per cent gain to a 1.8 per cent loss. Cloud computing company CoreWeave swung from a 10.5 per cent rise to a 5.5 per cent decline. Nvidia also erased an early gain of 4.7 per cent to close down 2.7 per cent, the report said.

According to the report, investor concerns have intensified in recent weeks over whether the substantial capital flowing into AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns. Scrutiny of Nvidia's sales to China and indications that the US Commerce Department plans to tighten export controls on AI chips have added to uncertainty surrounding the sector. The selloff extended beyond technology stocks. CBS reported that Williams-Sonoma fell 15.3 per cent after quarterly revenue came in slightly below market expectations, while Walmart lost 1.2 per cent despite reporting profit and revenue marginally above analysts' estimates.