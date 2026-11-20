Israel is launching a specialized 'Launchpad' program to assist its startups in entering the Indian market. The initiative aims to help founders navigate cultural and business challenges to scale operations effectively within India.

Israel Plans Dedicated Launchpad Program to Help Startups in India

Israel is set to roll out a dedicated "Launchpad" program in partnership with an Indian entity to help Israeli startups establish and scale their operations in India, according to Dr. Alon Stopel, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority and Chief Scientist for Innovation at Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr. Stopel said the initiative is modelled on a similar, successful program in the United States and is designed to help Israeli founders navigate cultural and business hurdles in India. "We believe in the India market, and we believe that the Israeli startup should work more intensively in India," Dr. Stopel said. "So, the launchpad idea is to create the right atmosphere in the right conditions for the Israeli startup to initiate business in India. We know that there are a lot of gaps—cultural, language, mentality—and we need someone to take the Israeli entrepreneur in his hand and lead him in the Indian market."

He added that the Authority has approached a specialised Indian entity to run the program, noting that the US version "worked and it's helped, and it's accelerated the relationship and the technology penetration in both countries." Addressing India’s 80 to 90 per cent startup failure rate, Dr. Stopel said failure is a natural part of building an innovation ecosystem, pointing to Israel's 30-year track record of startup methodology. "We have to understand that failing in the process of establishing startups is one step towards success," he said.

Explaining how the Israeli government supports startups without distorting the market, Dr. Stopel outlined two core rules: never replacing private capital and ensuring professional investors take the lead. For instance, the state rarely funds cybersecurity startups because private venture capital is readily available in that sector. On how governments can encourage hesitant private companies to invest in deep tech, Dr. Stopel stressed policy stability and operational speed—noting that the Innovation Authority was deliberately structured outside traditional government bureaucracy.