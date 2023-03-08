Andhra Pradesh entrepreneur to create India's first female-brewed beer; check details

Rasagna, pushing against all odds and stereotypes, established the first microbrewery in Visakhapatnam when it was unheard of for women to take on the challenges of the liquor business in India.

D Rasagna Rao (33), a woman entrepreneur from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam is seen as the Grande Dame of Champagne as her role model. It can be seen that Rasagna is among the women pioneers in India's alcohol business.

She is among India’s first female micro and commercial brewery entrepreneurs in the country. Speaking to a news organisation, Rasagna said, "In the 1800's, it must have been extremely difficult for women even in France. Things are changing; just the other day, a Singapore distributor told me how excited he was to work with India's first female brewery owner."

She is now planning to go a step further by launching her beer brand focussed on foreign markets which will be brewed by women.

"My stay in Spain, where breweries are common, made me curious about the business. I was in Madrid and engaged in smart city consultant work while studying for an MBA at the Complutense University of Madrid. I studied a lot of breweries and thought I should come back and set one up in India," she said.

"I relocated to Goa because Goan water is well-known on the international circuit for producing excellent beers. We are currently talking to distributors in the US, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore," she added.

Rasagna further spoke about the challenges that women face in the industry and said, "Both my father and husband have been extremely supportive. The resistance came from outside, right from permissions to the industry having a completely male-dominated supply chain mechanism. In fact, one banker told me that I should bring my husband on board for my business to get a loan because he thought women couldn’t do it."