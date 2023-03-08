Women's Day 2023: 'No obstacles you can't overcome...' Meet Captain Deeksha CM, who is part of Special Forces

"If you have the vision in front of you, work hard for it; there are no obstacles you cannot overcome. For me, as long as I have food, water and shelter, I am comfortable in serving in any environment, says Indian Army doctor," Captain Deeksha CM, the first woman officer in the Indian Army's special forces unit

Indian Army doctor Captain Deeksha CM is the first woman officer to be posted as a Medical Officer with a Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) battalion. She underwent rigorous training with the special forces team before being posted in the unit.

On International Women's Day, Asianet Newsable spoke to Captain Deeksha to learn about her journey in the force. Read the edited excerpts

What drove you to join the Indian Army?

I have always wanted to do something that allows me to make a difference in society and have a sense of accomplishment in my daily work. And joining the Indian Army has given me the opportunity to serve my country as well as pursue a professional career.

Being in the special forces unit, what are the challenges that the women officers have to face?

Serving in remote areas is a challenge for anybody, regardless of gender. However, I believe that women are capable of serving in such conditions as men. Well, there may be some conditions like menstrual cycles. Yeah, so I would say with determination and the right resources, women can overcome these challenges as well and achieve their goals.

If you have the vision in front of you, work hard for it, there are no obstacles you cannot overcome. For me, as long as I have food, water and shelter, I am comfortable serving in any environment. As a first woman officer in the special forces unit, I can say with confidence that there is no negative culture in the Indian Army. The environment is very positive and uniform. All that is required is commitment and devotion to the duty.

What is your message to young women aspirants?

My message to young women aspirants who want to join the Indian Army is to follow your dream. There is no better organisation than this, where we can feel commissioned of arms and lead our men in service. Believe in yourself and your ability, and never let anyone tell you that you cannot do anything.

