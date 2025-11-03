Ambuja Cements reported a 364% year-on-year surge in net profit to Rs 2,302 crore for its Q2 2025-26 results. Consolidated revenue grew 21% to Rs 9,174 crore, supported by a record 16.6 million tonnes in sales volume.

Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, on Monday reported that its consolidated Profit After Tax or net profits during the July-September 2025-26 quarter jumped 364 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,302 crore. In the year ago quarter, it was Rs 496 crore. The Adani Adani company's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter rose over 21 per cent Rs 9,174 crore, versus Rs 7,552 crore, its highest ever in Q2 series.

The company also report highest cement sales volume in Q2 series at 16.6 million tonne, up 20 per cent year-on-year. GST on cement reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent under GST 2.0 reforms wef September 22, 2025, entire benefit has been passed on to the customers by Ambuja Cements.

"Overall GST reforms resulting into reduced cement prices have helped aspiring customers prefer Adani Cement's Premium Products," it has said.

The company's net worth was at Rs 69,493 crore, up by Rs 3,057 crore during the quarter, and it continues to remain debt free, with highest rating of Crisil AAA (Stable) / Crisil A1+, the company's earnings report showed.

Coming to Ambuja Cements' operational highlights, it has upped its 2027-28 target capacity by 15 MTPA from earlier 140 MTPA to now 155 MTPA.

"This incremental 15 MTPA capacity will be achieved by debottlenecking at a much lower capex of USD 48/ MT," the company statement read.

“We are also installing 13 blenders at our plants over a period of 12 months which will optimize product mix and increase share of premium cement, thereby improving realisation.”

In addition, Plant logistics infrastructure debottlenecking will help existing capacity (107 MTPA) utilisation up by 3 per cent over 24 months, it has asserted.

During the quarter, the trial run has started for a 4 MTPA new kiln line at Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh); 2 MTPA Krishnapatnam GU operationalised, additional 7 MTPA will be operational at other 3 locations in Q3.

Ambuja Cements commissioned 200 MW solar power taking RE capacity to 673 MW, expected to reach 900 MW by the end of this year, and 1,122 MW by 2026-27.

CiNOC (Cement Intelligent Network Operations Centre) has been launched to infuse in operations and businesses an AI layer deep into our enterprise fabric, which will facilitate paradigm shift in operations.

Seven vessels of total 65,800 DWT (Deadweight Tonnage) capacity have been ordered, with share of sea logistics to reach 5 per cent, the company said.

Overall, the company said a comprehensive focus on market share gains and R&D-led premium cement offerings has enabled differentiated performance both in volume growth and improved realizations in Q2.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, “This quarter has been noteworthy for the cement industry. Despite the headwinds from prolonged monsoons, the sector will benefit from the tailwinds of several favourable developments including GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), and the withdrawal of coal cess. Our capacity expansion is well timed to capitalise on this positive momentum.”

"Our outlook for the balance period of FY26 remains positive. We remain optimistic about delivering double digit revenue growth and four digits PMT EBITDA. Exit of FY26 we target to deliver total cost of Rs 4,000 PMT, and further 5 per cent reduction YoY for the next two years, helping us to achieve the cost target of Rs 3,650 PMT by 2027-28," Bahety added.

With GST reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, improved economic sentiments, higher investments both from public and private sectors, the demand is expected to see uptick, and Ambuja Cements reaffirm its annual growth estimate of 7-8 per cent.

Ambuja Cements has a cement capacity of 107 MTPA across 24 integrated manufacturing plants and 22 grinding units.

