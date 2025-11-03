Lenskart to Pine Labs: New IPO Wave Tests Investor Appetite
Dalal Street is buzzing again as fresh batch of IPOs hits the market, from Lenskart's eyewear empire to Groww's investing platform and Pine Labs' fintech play. With grey market premiums showing up to 21% potential gains, investor excitement is high.
New IPO Wave
The IPO season is heating up again! From eyewear leader Lenskart to fintech favourite Groww, a fresh wave of public issues is lighting up Dalal Street, and early signs from the grey market suggest investors could see up to 21% listing gains. Here’s a quick look at who’s raising what and what the buzz is all about.
Lenskart IPO
Eyewear brand Lenskart is finally stepping into the stock market spotlight with its Rs 7,278 crore IPO. Priced between Rs 382–Rs 402 per share, it’s already turning heads with a 21% grey market premium (GMP), a sign that investors have their eyes firmly set on this one. With its strong retail footprint and growing online customer base, Lenskart’s listing is one to watch.
Groww IPO
Investment platform Groww, run by Billionbrains Garage Ventures, opens its IPO from November 4–7. The Rs 6,632 crore issue is priced between Rs 95–Rs 100 per share and carries a 17% GMP. It may not be as high as Lenskart’s, but Groww’s massive popularity among young investors could make it a solid debut.
Pine Labs IPO
Fintech giant Pine Labs will test the market’s appetite for digital payment players when its IPO opens on November 7. Managed by Axis Capital, the offering comes amid fierce competition in India’s payments space. Its GMP is currently neutral, showing investors are taking a cautious, wait-and-watch stance before making big moves.
Studds Accessories
Known for its helmets and biker gear, Studds Accessories launched its Rs 455 crore IPO on October 30 at Rs 585 per share. Its 12% GMP reflects solid demand from investors betting on India’s booming two-wheeler market. After all, safety never goes out of style.
Shreeji Global FMCG
Among the smaller issues, Shreeji Global FMCG’s Rs 85 crore IPO is drawing attention from SME investors. Priced between Rs 120–Rs 125 per share, it opens on November 4. With India’s festive season in full swing and consumer demand rising, the company hopes to make a strong debut on the NSE SME platform.
Curis Lifesciences
Healthcare firm Curis Lifesciences will open its Rs 27.5 crore SME IPO from November 7–11, with a price band of Rs 120–Rs 128. While its GMP is flat, experts say its steady fundamentals and sector potential could attract long-term investors looking for stability over hype.
Finbud Financial Services
Financial services company Finbud Financial Services is entering the SME market with a Rs 71.7 crore IPO, open from November 6–10. Priced at Rs 140–Rs 142, its zero GMP suggests a balanced start. The company’s fundamentals, rather than grey market buzz, could determine how it performs post-listing.