Rishi Sunak wins UK PM race, but Twitterati focus on Ashish Nehra; here's why

Rishi Sunak created history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK. His triumphant moment was all the more memorable because it fell during Diwali festivities in India and internationally. Sunak has received a deluge of congratulations on social media, and many people are calling his victory "astonishing" and "ground-breaking." While this was going on, several social media users saw similarities between him and Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra and published photos of the two side by side as evidence. The striking physical similarity between Sunak and Nehra is very amazing.

As soon as Sunak won the UK elections, Ashish Nehra became a trending topic on Twitter. Commenting on how closely Sunak and Nehra resembled each other, a Twitter user said, "Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak (sic)."

Also Read | Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report

Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

The son of general practitioner Yashvir of Indian descent and pharmacist Usha, Rishi Sunak was born in the UK. In the 1960s, his family immigrated to Britain from East Africa. Born in southern England, Rishi Sunak advanced through some of the best universities in the world, including Oxford and Stanford, where he met the woman he would later marry, Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, who founded outsourcing behemoth Infosys Ltd.