Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Sunak wins UK PM race, but Twitterati focus on Ashish Nehra; here's why

    Ashish Nehra is trending on social media as UK PM? Netizens share hilarious comments drawing comparisons between Nehra and UK PM elect Rishi Sunak.
     

    Rishi Sunak wins UK PM race but Twitterati focus on Ashish Nehra here is why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Rishi Sunak created history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK. His triumphant moment was all the more memorable because it fell during Diwali festivities in India and internationally. Sunak has received a deluge of congratulations on social media, and many people are calling his victory "astonishing" and "ground-breaking." While this was going on, several social media users saw similarities between him and Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra and published photos of the two side by side as evidence. The striking physical similarity between Sunak and Nehra is very amazing.

    As soon as Sunak won the UK elections, Ashish Nehra became a trending topic on Twitter. Commenting on how closely Sunak and Nehra resembled each other, a Twitter user said, "Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak (sic)."

    Also Read | Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report

    Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

     

    The son of general practitioner Yashvir of Indian descent and pharmacist Usha, Rishi Sunak was born in the UK. In the 1960s, his family immigrated to Britain from East Africa. Born in southern England, Rishi Sunak advanced through some of the best universities in the world, including Oxford and Stanford, where he met the woman he would later marry, Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, who founded outsourcing behemoth Infosys Ltd.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report AJR

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian Americans in attendance gcw

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian-Americans in attendance

    Pakistan court rejects former PM Imran Khan's plea against EC's disqualification decision AJR

    Pakistan court rejects former PM Imran Khan's plea against EC's disqualification decision

    Climate activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet Les Meules painting in Germany watch gcw

    Climate activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet’s Les Meules painting in Germany | Watch

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya gets recovery break from training session; focus on KL Rahul-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pandya gets recovery break from training session; focus on Rahul

    Kantara 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty film-read report RBA

    Kantara: 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty’s film-read report

    WhatsApp down: Meta says India very critical market; most testing of new product features happen here snt

    WhatsApp down: Meta says India very critical market; most testing of new product features happen here

    ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 released for CA Inter final exams Know how to download gcw

    ICAI CA November admit card 2022 released for CA Inter, final exams; Know how to download

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon