    Akasa Air to commence Bengaluru-Pune flight services from November 23; know details

    The airline, which began operations on August 7, expects to have 58 daily and 400 weekly flights by the end of November. Akasa will now operate 20 daily flights from Bengaluru to seven destinations: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    Akasa Air will begin flights to Pune on November 23, making the city the airline's ninth destination. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the carrier, which started operations on August 7, expects to have 58 daily and 400 weekly flights by the end of November.

    Due to rising demand, the airline announced that the frequency between Bengaluru and Mumbai would be increased to a sixth and seventh frequency beginning November 23, bringing the total number of daily services on the route to seven.

    Following the launch of services between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23, Akasa Air will introduce a second frequency on the route on November 26.

    According to the release, Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru to seven cities: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune.

    According to Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, connecting two of the most important IT hubs, Pune and Bengaluru, will provide enhanced connectivity and options along with affordable fares.

    Akasa Air has gradually expanded its operations, now operating 13 routes in nine cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, and Pune.

    Also read: Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1

    Also read: Akasa Air suffers data breach; here is what the airline did next

    Also read: First Akasa Air flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad; know about the other routes

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 7:38 PM IST
