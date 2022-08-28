Akasa Air suffers data breach; here is what the airline did next

Akasa Air claimed that unauthorised access was stopped entirely by shutting down the associated functional elements of its system. The login and sign up options were reactivated after some added additional controls were included to address this situation.

Certain information about Akasa Air customers was being accessed by unauthorised individuals, the airline, which started operations less than a month ago, has said. Apologising for the data breach, the airline on Sunday said that the incident was "self-reported" to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

The airline posted a statement on its website in which it said that a temporary technical configuration error was detected with its login and sign-up service on August 25. Due to the breach, the airline said that unauthorised individuals may have viewed details like names, gender, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers of some Akasa Air registered users. The airline further claimed that no travel-related information, records or payment information was compromised.

Akasa Air claimed that unauthorised access was completely stopped by shutting down the associated functional elements of its system. The login and sign iup options were reactivated after some added additional controls were included to address this situation.

Seeking to stem the backlash over the data breach, Akasa Air said the protection of customer information and system security is paramount for it. The airline, in which billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away earlier this month, had made a substantial investment, sincerely apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the data breach.

'We wanted to make you are aware of this situation and urge you to be vigilant against possible phishing attempts since your information may have been accessed as a result of this incident,' the airline said in its statement, adding that the airline is continuously reinforcing its systems, including working with the research community and experts, to ensure that they are robust.

Akasa Air, the first Indian carrier to be launched in nearly a decade, made its inaugural flight on August 7 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

