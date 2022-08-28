Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akasa Air suffers data breach; here is what the airline did next

    Akasa Air claimed that unauthorised access was stopped entirely by shutting down the associated functional elements of its system. The login and sign up options were reactivated after some added additional controls were included to address this situation.  

    Akasa Air suffers data breach; here is what the airline did next
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    Certain information about Akasa Air customers was being accessed by unauthorised individuals, the airline, which started operations less than a month ago, has said. Apologising for the data breach, the airline on Sunday said that the incident was "self-reported" to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).  

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    The airline posted a statement on its website in which it said that a temporary technical configuration error was detected with its login and sign-up service on August 25. Due to the breach, the airline said that unauthorised individuals may have viewed details like names, gender, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers of some Akasa Air registered users. The airline further claimed that no travel-related information, records or payment information was compromised. 

    Akasa Air claimed that unauthorised access was completely stopped by shutting down the associated functional elements of its system. The login and sign iup options were reactivated after some added additional controls were included to address this situation.  

    Seeking to stem the backlash over the data breach, Akasa Air said the protection of customer information and system security is paramount for it. The airline, in which billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away earlier this month, had made a substantial investment, sincerely apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the data breach.

    'We wanted to make you are aware of this situation and urge you to be vigilant against possible phishing attempts since your information may have been accessed as a result of this incident,' the airline said in its statement, adding that the airline is continuously reinforcing its systems, including working with the research community and experts, to ensure that they are robust. 

    Akasa Air, the first Indian carrier to be launched in nearly a decade, made its inaugural flight on August 7 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. 

    Also Read: Congress President election to be held on October 17, counting on October 19: All you need to know

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix ad supported subscription plan could cost between USD 7 and 9 per month report gcw

    Netflix’s ad-supported Subscription Plan could cost between $7 and $9 per month: Report

    TCS ending work from home asks employees to return to office by November 15 report gcw

    TCS is ending work from home, asks employees to return to office by November 15

    SBI begins WhatsApp Banking service here s a guide to check account balance mini statement more gcw

    SBI begins 'WhatsApp Banking' service: Here's a guide to check account balance, mini statement

    National Pension Scheme: These users cannot use credit cards to make payments - adt

    National Pension Scheme: These users cannot use credit cards to make payments

    Jack Dorsey reveals his biggest regret and it s related to Twitter know what it is gcw

    Jack Dorsey reveals his biggest regret and it's related to Twitter; know what it is?

    Recent Stories

    football Durand Cup 2022, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ATKMB vs EB: Probables, predictions, when and where to watch live streaming-ayh

    Durand Cup 2022, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Probables, predictions, when and where to watch

    Congress President election to be held on October 17, counting on October 19: All you need to know AJR

    Congress President election to be held on October 17, counting on October 19: All you need to know

    Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother - gps

    SHOCKING: Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother; watch

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states in next 5 days: All you need to know AJR

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states in next 5 days: All you need to know

    football english premier league epl 2022-23 Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag comments-ayh

    Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag comments

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon