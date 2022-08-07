Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Akasa Air flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad; know about the other routes

    Akasa Air, with the airline code QP, started operations on August 7, 2022, with 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

    First Akasa Air flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad; know about the other routes - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    Akasa Air, owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, took off its first flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Sunday, August 7. Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, inaugurated the first flight of India's newest airline.

     

    In its initial phase, Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, began operations on Sunday, August 7, 2022, with 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

     

    1) Akasa Air Bengaluru-Kochi route

    Beginning August 13, the airline will operate an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets for all are now available for purchase.

    2) Akasa Air Chennai route

    Apart from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi, Akasa Air recently announced Chennai as its fifth destination, with daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai beginning on September 15.

    3) Akasa Air Bengaluru-Ahmedabad route

    In addition, the airline has announced a new route between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, which will begin on August 23. Akasa Air has also announced that it will start daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai on August 19.

    Akasa Air has begun accepting reservations for its first commercial flights, which will operate from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi. Flight reservations are available through the mobile app and the website www.akasaair.com.

    Know how to book flights with Akasa Air:

    1) Got to the Akasa Air website 

    2) Key in the required details such as departure and travel details (one-way or round trip). The flight and fare options will be on the screen

    3) Select the range of Add-Ons such as your favourite meals

    4) Update passenger information

    5) Select your payment option, and you are done

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation in July (DGCA). The grant of AOC is the final step in the DGCA's comprehensive and rigorous process. It signifies the airline's satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for operational readiness.

    Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air's first commercial flight on August 7; bookings open

    Also Read: 'Moment to remember for ages': Akasa Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft

    Also Read: First photos of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air are out

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies Tesla CEO accuses tech giant of fraud in buyout deal gcw

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies, Tesla CEO accuses tech giant of fraud in buyout deal

    Google India Ki Udaan to showcase india s milestones on 75 years of Independence gcw

    Google's 'India Ki Udaan' to showcase India's milestones on 75 years of Independence

    Trouble for cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    Trouble for crypto exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    A Detailed Guide to Setting Up a Retirement Plan-snt

    A Detailed Guide to Setting Up a Retirement Plan

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    Recent Stories

    Black magic kills 5-year-old girl in Nagpur; parents and aunt arrested - adt

    Black magic kills 5-year-old girl in Nagpur; parents and aunt arrested

    Scamsters target Kerala power customers; KSEB database compromised?

    Scamsters target Kerala power customers; KSEB database compromised?

    How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report RBA

    How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

    Pictures Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo' RBA

    Pictures: Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo'

    Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, CSIR's first woman director general? - adt

    Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, CSIR's first woman director general?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon