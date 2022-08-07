First Akasa Air flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad; know about the other routes

Akasa Air, with the airline code QP, started operations on August 7, 2022, with 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Akasa Air, owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, took off its first flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Sunday, August 7. Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, inaugurated the first flight of India's newest airline.

1) Akasa Air Bengaluru-Kochi route

Beginning August 13, the airline will operate an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets for all are now available for purchase.

2) Akasa Air Chennai route

Apart from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi, Akasa Air recently announced Chennai as its fifth destination, with daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai beginning on September 15.

3) Akasa Air Bengaluru-Ahmedabad route

In addition, the airline has announced a new route between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, which will begin on August 23. Akasa Air has also announced that it will start daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai on August 19.

Akasa Air has begun accepting reservations for its first commercial flights, which will operate from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi. Flight reservations are available through the mobile app and the website www.akasaair.com.

Know how to book flights with Akasa Air:

1) Got to the Akasa Air website

2) Key in the required details such as departure and travel details (one-way or round trip). The flight and fare options will be on the screen

3) Select the range of Add-Ons such as your favourite meals

4) Update passenger information

5) Select your payment option, and you are done

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation in July (DGCA). The grant of AOC is the final step in the DGCA's comprehensive and rigorous process. It signifies the airline's satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for operational readiness.

