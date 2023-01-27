Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Finalising a historic order of new aircraft: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

    The Tata group took over management of Air India from the government on January 27, 2022. In its list of important undertakings, Air India said it is 'finalising a historical order of new aircraft to power future expansion.'

    Air India's progress has been 'nothing short of stunning': CEO Campbell Wilson after one year under the TATA fold - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said that the airline's accomplishments over the previous year have been 'nothing short of stunning,' and there is much more to be done as Tata Group completes the first year of ownership on Friday, January 27, 2023. 

    Air India said it is 'finalising a historical order of new aircraft to power future expansion' in its list of important undertakings over the last year. 

    While working on the improvements, CEO Campbell said that the airline had kept up with other ambitious initiatives such as merging Air India Express with Air Asia, Vistara with Air India, or launching a new InfoTech Centre or an Aviation Academy. 

    "Not to mention our much-talked-about short-and-medium-term fleet expansion," said Air India's CEO and MD in its statement to employees. 

    On January 27, last year, the Tata group took over management of Air India from the government.

    "Taken together, the development over the last 12 months has been nothing short of spectacular, even though so much of what we have been working on has been behind the scenes, developing platforms and capacities so that our future dreams can take flight.

    Of course, there is much more that has to be done, and everyone, both internally and externally, is eager for us to accomplish it," Campbell concluded. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: 'We recognise the gaps...' Air India after DGCA's action in urination incident

    Also read: Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

    Also read: Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Budget 2023 Traditional halwa ceremony held today Know what it is its significance gcw

    Union Budget 2023: Traditional 'halwa' ceremony held today; Know what it is & its significance

    German software giant SAP to lay off 3000 employees to strengthen core business gcw

    German software giant SAP to lay off 3,000 employees to 'strengthen core business'

    IBM announces 3900 job cuts after missing annual cash target gcw

    IBM announces 3,900 job cuts after missing annual cash target

    Google layoff CEO Sundar Pichai clarifies on how the firing process took place gcw

    Google layoff: CEO Sundar Pichai clarifies on how the firing process took place

    Zomato Gold re launched Free deliveries VIP access more Know benefits price other details gcw

    Zomato Gold re-launched! Free deliveries, VIP access & more; Know benefits, price, other details

    Recent Stories

    Why English Grammar is important for kids

    Why English Grammar is important for kids

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally vma

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally

    Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs MCFC preview: Mumbai City ton continue hunting for more record against Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City ton continue hunting for more record against Jamshedpur FC

    US special forces kill senior Islamic State official, 10 other terrorists in Somalia - adt

    US special forces kill senior Islamic State official, 10 other terrorists in Somalia

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon