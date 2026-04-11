The All India Distillers' Association urges the govt to adopt ethanol as a cooking fuel to manage surplus production. Citing energy security, lower LPG import reliance, and farmer support, it calls for a policy framework for its rollout.

All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) has written to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, urging it to enable the nationwide rollout of ethanol-based cooking as an alternative to LPG, citing rising surplus production and energy security concerns.

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In a letter addressed to the Ministry, AIDA highlighted the "growing need for developing alternative domestic utilisation pathways for surplus ethanol in India," positioning ethanol cooking as a practical and scalable solution.

LPG Supply Risks and Need for Diversification

Flagging supply risks, the industry body noted, "Recent geopolitical disruptions have tightened LPG supplies, leading to prioritisation of household consumption, while commercial users continue to face supply constraints." It added that this "over-dependence on a single imported clean cooking fuel underscores the urgent need to diversify India's cooking energy mix."

Surging Ethanol Production and Looming Surplus

The push comes amid rapid expansion in ethanol production. AIDA stated, "With significant investments of nearly ₹40,000 crore made over the past few years, the domestic ethanol industry has developed substantial production capacity."

It further noted that "over 353 crore litres of ethanol have already been blended, achieving an average blending level of 20% in petrol." "The current installed production capacity stands at approximately 2000 crore litres per annum, with the potential to scale up to 2400+ crore litres by 2026-27. In this scenario, a potential surplus is likely to emerge, necessitating the creation of additional demand avenues," the association said.

Ethanol as a Viable Cooking Fuel

Positioning ethanol as a viable cooking fuel, AIDA said, "Ethanol-based cooking solutions present a promising opportunity as a complementary clean cooking fuel for households--particularly in semi-urban and rural areas--as well as for commercial establishments."

Key Advantages Outlined

The letter also outlined key advantages, stating, "Hydrous ethanol avoids dehydration costs, making it potentially more economical than commercial LPG," and added that ethanol offers "cleaner combustion: lower particulate emissions, contributing to reduced indoor air pollution." On energy security, AIDA said ethanol "reduces dependence on imported LPG and enhances domestic energy resilience," while also supporting farmers as it "strengthens demand for agri-based feedstocks such as rice, maize, and sugarcane."

Technical Feasibility

From a technical standpoint, the association acknowledged efficiency differences but emphasised progress, stating, "While ethanol has a lower calorific value compared to LPG, advancements in stove design, optimised burners, and efficient fuel delivery systems can effectively bridge this gap for practical cooking applications."

Call for Government Action and Policy Framework

AIDA has urged the government to take policy action, including to "create an enabling policy and regulatory framework to support phased adoption of ethanol as a cooking fuel," "develop safety, quality, and performance standards for ethanol cookstoves," and "explore targeted deployment in commercial and semi-urban/rural segments."

Calling the initiative aligned with national priorities, the letter said it would help "promote clean energy access, reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, and strengthen the domestic biofuel ecosystem. It also encourages innovation in downstream applications while ensuring optimal utilisation of existing ethanol capacities."