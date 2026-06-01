On June 1, 2026, gold and silver prices were influenced by global economic uncertainty, currency shifts, and geopolitical factors. Gold is sought as a safe-haven asset, while silver benefits from strong industrial and investment demand. Key drivers include interest rates, inflation, and the US dollar.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on June 1, 2026, as investors and jewellery buyers continued to track movements in precious metals amid global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations and geopolitical developments. Gold has maintained its appeal as a safe-haven asset, while silver continues to attract both industrial and investment demand. Market experts note that precious metal prices remain sensitive to changes in global interest rates, inflation expectations and movements in the US dollar.

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Domestic bullion prices were largely steady at elevated levels, reflecting strong investor interest and continued demand in the retail jewellery segment. Analysts say volatility in international markets and expectations surrounding central bank policies could influence the direction of gold and silver prices in the coming weeks.

Gold and Silver Rates on June 1, 2026

City Gold (22K, 10g) Gold (24K, 10g) Silver (1 kg)

Delhi Rs 1,44,090 Rs 1,57,180 Rs 2,79,900

Mumbai Rs 1,43,940 Rs 1,57,030 Rs 2,79,900

Chennai Rs 1,46,290 Rs 1,59,590 Rs 2,89,900

Kolkata Rs 1,43,940 Rs 1,57,030 Rs 2,79,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,43,940 Rs 1,57,030 Rs 2,79,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,43,940 Rs 1,57,030 Rs 2,89,900

Rates are indicative retail market prices and may vary slightly across jewellers due to making charges, GST and local levies.

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Among the major cities, Chennai recorded the highest gold price at Rs 1,59,520 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru also remained above the Rs 1.59 lakh mark. Delhi continued to offer comparatively lower gold prices than several southern markets. Silver prices, meanwhile, traded above Rs 2.71 lakh per kilogram across major cities, with Chennai reporting the highest rate among the metros listed.

The precious metals market has witnessed sharp swings in recent weeks due to changing global economic signals and geopolitical developments. Despite short-term fluctuations, gold continues to be viewed as a preferred hedge against inflation and market uncertainty. Silver has also benefited from strong industrial demand, particularly from sectors such as electronics, renewable energy and manufacturing.

With wedding-season demand and investment interest remaining strong, bullion traders expect gold and silver prices to remain closely linked to international market trends. Buyers planning jewellery purchases are advised to monitor daily rate changes, as prices can vary based on city, jeweller and prevailing market conditions.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Fall Today: Check Latest 22K, 24K Rates In Your City