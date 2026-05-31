The Centre is pushing states and UTs to fast-track legal metrology reforms, moving from a licensing to a registration-based system. This aims to boost ease of doing business and reduce compliance burdens while safeguarding consumer interests.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to expedite the implementation of legal metrology reforms, including the shift from a licensing regime to a registration-based system for businesses dealing in weights and measures, as part of efforts to reduce compliance burden and improve ease of doing business while safeguarding consumer interests.

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According to the statement released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the implementation of Legal Metrology Reforms in the Northern States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Ladakh was reviewed as a part of a series of regional reviews being undertaken across the country.

Review of Jan Vishwas Act Implementation

Legal metrology laws regulate weights, measures and packaged commodities to ensure consumers receive the correct quantity of goods and services. Recent reforms seek to simplify compliance for businesses through easier registration procedures, expanded self-verification mechanisms and reduced penalties for first-time procedural violations, while retaining strict action against fraud and tampering. The review meeting is held to facilitate implementation of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 and recommendations of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on regulatory reforms.

The meeting was chaired by Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Govt of India. During the meeting, senior officers of the Department interacted with Controllers and Legal Metrology officers of participating States and UTs to review progress on key reforms aimed at reducing compliance burden, improving Ease of Doing Business and creating a more trust-based regulatory framework while safeguarding consumer interests, the release stated.

From Licensing to a Registration-Based System

A major focus of the discussions was the replacement of the existing licensing regime with a registration-based system for manufacturers, dealers and repairers of weights and measures. States were advised that the intent of the reform is not merely to replace the word "licence" with "registration" but to fundamentally simplify the regulatory process. Registrations are to be granted automatically on submission of prescribed documents, thereby reducing delays and making it easier for businesses to operate within the legal framework.

'Improvement Notice' for Voluntary Compliance

The Department also reviewed the implementation of the newly introduced "Improvement Notice" mechanism under the Jan Vishwas reforms. The provision seeks to encourage voluntary compliance by providing an opportunity to rectify first-time procedural violations before penal action is initiated. The reform is expected to reduce unnecessary litigation and foster a more compliance-orientated regulatory environment.

Strengthening Verification and Stamping

Verification and stamping of weights and measures was another key area of discussion. States were informed about the expansion of the Government Approved Test Centre (GATC) framework and the growing role of self-verification and third-party verification mechanisms. The Department urged States and UTs to notify their GATC Rules at the earliest and bring more categories of weighing and measuring instruments under the GATC framework to improve the availability of verification services and reduce turnaround time for businesses.

Digitisation and State-Level Progress

The meeting also reviewed progress relating to digitisation initiatives, including the e-Maap portal, capacity building of Legal Metrology officers and measures for strengthening verification infrastructure across the country. States shared updates on amendments to their Enforcement Rules and steps being taken to align their regulatory frameworks with the recent reforms.

Balancing Reforms with Consumer Protection

The Department reiterated that while procedural compliances are being simplified and regulatory processes are being made more industry-friendly, there will be no compromise on consumer protection. Strict action against fraud, tampering and deliberate violations affecting consumers will continue under the Legal Metrology framework.

The ongoing regional consultations reflect the Government's commitment to working closely with States and UTs to build a modern, transparent and efficient Legal Metrology ecosystem that promotes Ease of Doing Business, encourages voluntary compliance and strengthens consumer confidence across the country. (ANI)