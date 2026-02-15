Airtel has significantly upgraded its network infrastructure in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit. The overhaul includes strengthening fibre paths, deploying small cells, and ensuring blanket 5G coverage to provide seamless high-speed connectivity.

New Delhi is preparing to host the AI Impact Summit starting tomorrow, February 16. It's an event that serves as a "major platform for India to showcase its AI achievements and future roadmap to the world."

Airtel Strengthens Network for AI Summit

With global business and political leaders descending on the capital, Airtel has overhauled its local digital framework. The company confirmed it has "strengthened its network infrastructure to deliver seamless, high-speed connectivity" to meet the high-tech demands of the summit's attendees.

Multi-Layered Infrastructure for Reliability

To prevent any service drops during keynote sessions and demonstrations, the provider has implemented a highly redundant hardware setup. An Airtel spokesperson explained that "all venues are fully fiberised with four-way protected fibre paths," ensuring that even if one path is compromised, the data flow remains constant.

Blanket Coverage Across Summit Complex

This fibre backbone is "enhanced through 55 small cells across the Bharat Mandapam complex and 12 additional outdoor sites" to maintain signal strength in high-density areas.

Optimised Connectivity and Support for Delegates

The network expansion extends beyond the main halls to the transit points used by delegates. Airtel stated that "existing sites have been optimised and augmented to serve the venues, traffic routes, and entry exit corridors."

To ensure that international guests remain connected the moment they arrive, the company noted that a "roaming kiosk will provide international participants with seamless eSIM onboarding."

Proactive Monitoring and Peak Traffic Management

Monitoring these systems will be a 24/7 priority throughout the event. The spokesperson highlighted that "Airtel's 24x7 teams will monitor all roaming links to ensure visitors enjoy a superior, uninterrupted experience on the Airtel 5G Plus network." This proactive approach includes "comprehensive site surveys" that have enabled "blanket 5G coverage, dense small cell deployment, and dedicated fibre backhaul to eliminate dead zones."

Recognising the potential for massive data spikes during live streams and AI showcases, Airtel has prepared for extreme usage scenarios. The company has "built surge capacity supported by a dedicated war room and round-the-clock on-site network experts" to manage peak traffic in real-time.

This massive technical undertaking underlines the company's final pledge, as the spokesperson affirmed that "Airtel remains committed to delivering a world-class connectivity experience for the Summit." (ANI)