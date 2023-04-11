Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inspiring! Autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru returns Rs 10,000 to passenger who sent it by mistake 

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Sadiq Pasha, a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru grabbed headlines after making his professional community proud with his show of honesty. Pasha had returned Rs 10,000 to a businessman who had accidentally transferred the amount to Pasha's account on Monday after the ride.

    Speaking to reporters, Jose, the businessman said that on March 14, he had used Pasha's service through a ride-booking app and travelled with him from Gangotri Circle in BTM Layout to Kalasipalya. Jose paid Pasha using a UPI application.

    Once the trip was over and the amount was paid, Jose needed to make one more transaction using the same UPI app, this time sending Rs 10,000 to a friend with the same name as the autorickshaw driver, Sadiq Pasha.

    However, the businessman, sent the money to Pasha, the auto driver, rather than his friend Pasha. When Jose realised his mistake, he was concerned about how he would get in touch with the autorickshaw driver since he did not have his phone number.

    "That was when I contacted a friend of mine, working in the police force in south Bengaluru. He helped me trace the autorickshaw driver through the details on the ride-booking app on my phone. I called Pasha and told him about the wrong transaction, who promptly returned the money, putting all my worries to rest," Jose said.

    Reacting to this, Pasha, the autorickshaw driver said, "When I received his Jose's call, I was caught by surprise. For an auto driver like me, Rs 10,000 is a big amount for I know how much I need to toil to earn that much. I told the caller that I would get back to him after checking my account. I checked 30 minutes later and found an extra Rs 10,000 in my account. I immediately returned it."

