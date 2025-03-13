Beijing introduces AI classes for kids as young as six: Students to study chatbots, ethics

Read Full Article

In a move to strengthen China's position as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), Beijing has introduced AI education in schools. Starting this academic year, primary and secondary school students in the city will receive at least eight hours of AI lessons annually, with children as young as six learning to use chatbots, understand AI fundamentals, and explore AI ethics.

China's push for AI in education:

According to reports, the Beijing Municipal Education Commission outlined a structured plan to integrate AI into the school curriculum. Schools will have the option to incorporate AI learning into existing subjects such as science and information technology or offer it as a standalone course.

Additionally, authorities have announced plans to develop a multi-year AI curriculum, create a general AI education system, and establish support structures to promote AI learning across institutions.

In December, the Ministry of Education selected over 180 schools across China to pilot AI education programs, with plans for a nationwide rollout. Huai Jinpeng, China's Minister of Education, has described AI as the "golden key" to the country's education system.

Global adoption of AI in schools:

China is not alone in integrating AI into school education. Estonia has partnered with OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT Edu for secondary school students and teachers, offering AI-powered learning support, lesson planning tools, and administrative automation.

Similarly, Canada, South Korea, and the UK have incorporated AI into K-12 education, with some institutions using AI-powered textbooks and even teacherless classrooms where students rely on virtual reality and AI platforms for learning.

