Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HISTORIC! Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah: WATCH

    Metro Rail chief public relations officer Kausik Mitra said, "After many hurdles we have succeeded to run rakes beneath the Hoogly River, a revolutionary step in the transport system of Kolkata. This is indeed a special new year gift from Indian Railways for the people of Bengal."

    HISTORIC Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    A senior official said that Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country. The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river. 

    P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager, Kolkata Metro, described the run as a historic moment for the city of Kolkata.

    Modi surname case: Patna court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on April 25

    "It is the first time that a train has moved below the Hoogly river. It is also the deepest station at 33 metres of depth -- a first in India. This is historic moment for the city of Kolkata. It will take seven months to complete the trails and after that we will be able to start regular services," Reddy said.

    It is reportedly said that all the staff and engineers of KMRCL under whose effort this engineering marvel could be achieved were happy that "their dreams have finally come true".

    Metro Rail chief public relations officer Kausik Mitra said, "After many hurdles we have succeeded to run rakes beneath the Hoogly River, a revolutionary step in the transport system of Kolkata. This is indeed a special new year gift from Indian Railways for the people of Bengal."

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP fields heavyweights to take on Congress bigwigs Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

    On Wednesday, as the two metro rakes were taken to Howrah Maidan station from Esplanade station, soon the trial runs on the 4.8-km underground section from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will begin.

    The commercial service on this stretch is likely to begin this year. Once this stretch is open, Howrah will be the deepest metro station (33 meters below the surface) of the country.

    The metro is expected to cover a 520-meter stretch under Hoogly River in 45 seconds. This tunnel under the river is 32 meters below the river bed.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi surname case: Patna court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on April 25 AJR

    Modi surname case: Patna court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on April 25

    Palarivattom flyover scam: Kerala HC lifts stay on ED probe against former PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju anr

    Palarivattom flyover scam: Kerala HC lifts stay on ED probe against former PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju

    Karnataka Election 2023: Udupi BJP MLA Raghupati Bhat breaks down after being denied ticket AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Udupi BJP MLA Raghupati Bhat breaks down after being denied ticket

    Gold smuggling case: ED conducts raid in Kozhikode, Coimbatore; HC stays FIR against prime accused Swapna Suresh anr

    Gold smuggling case: ED conducts raid in Kozhikode, Coimbatore; HC stays FIR against Swapna Suresh

    People of Arunachal Pradesh protest against China, says they stand with India

    'We stand by India...' Anti-China protests in Arunachal Pradesh (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sanjay Dutt injured during explosion scene shoot for Kannada movie 'KD', Read details AHA

    Sanjay Dutt injured during explosion scene shoot for Kannada movie 'KD', Read details

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT preview: Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings, Rinku Singh, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT: Gujarat Titans aims to move past Rinku Singh's attack and face Punjab Kings

    football UEFA Euro 2028: UK and Ireland officially submit joint bid to UEFA; list of stadium revealed-ayh

    UEFA Euro 2028: UK and Ireland officially submit joint bid to UEFA; list of stadium revealed

    5 reasons that make Realme N55 an affordable smartphone gcw

    5 reasons that make Realme N55 an affordable smartphone

    The Future of Real Estate Marketing: How Indian Realty is Leading the Way-vpn

    The Future of Real Estate Marketing: How Indian Realty is Leading the Way

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon