HISTORIC! Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah: WATCH

Metro Rail chief public relations officer Kausik Mitra said, "After many hurdles we have succeeded to run rakes beneath the Hoogly River, a revolutionary step in the transport system of Kolkata. This is indeed a special new year gift from Indian Railways for the people of Bengal."

A senior official said that Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country. The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager, Kolkata Metro, described the run as a historic moment for the city of Kolkata.

"It is the first time that a train has moved below the Hoogly river. It is also the deepest station at 33 metres of depth -- a first in India. This is historic moment for the city of Kolkata. It will take seven months to complete the trails and after that we will be able to start regular services," Reddy said.

It is reportedly said that all the staff and engineers of KMRCL under whose effort this engineering marvel could be achieved were happy that "their dreams have finally come true".

On Wednesday, as the two metro rakes were taken to Howrah Maidan station from Esplanade station, soon the trial runs on the 4.8-km underground section from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will begin.

The commercial service on this stretch is likely to begin this year. Once this stretch is open, Howrah will be the deepest metro station (33 meters below the surface) of the country.

The metro is expected to cover a 520-meter stretch under Hoogly River in 45 seconds. This tunnel under the river is 32 meters below the river bed.