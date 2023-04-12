PM Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; check ticket price, train timings here

In a press release, the official said that the train will complete the journey an hour earlier than the present fastest train running on the route. The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi-high speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 12) flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express train of Rajasthan, via video conferencing. The Vande Bharat Express train will run on the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment route.

In a press release, the official said that the train will complete the journey an hour earlier than the present fastest train running on the route. The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi-high speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric territory.

The express train will improve the connectivity of Rajasthan's major tourist destinations, including Pushkar and Ajmer Dargah, and boost the region's socio-economic development.

Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express: Check route, timings

According to reports, regular services will start from Thursday, operating between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment, with stoppages in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram. The train will run 6 days a week.

The train will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes. The Express train will start its journey from Ajmer at 6:20 am and will reach Delhi by 11:30 am. From Delhi, it will start the journey at 6:40 pm and complete the journey to Ajmer at 11:55 pm.

Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket price

Between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer, the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20978) price will be Rs 1,250, plus Rs 308 for catering. Executive Class costs Rs. 2,270, which also includes Rs. 369 for food.

From Ajmer Jn to Delhi Cantonment, the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20977) will cost Rs 1,085 in Chair Car, including Rs 142 in Catering Fees, and Rs 2,075 in Executive Class, including Rs 175 in Catering Fees.