250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

In a resounding endorsement of India's private sector defence manufacturing capabilities, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has delivered the 250th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. This milestone marks a significant contribution to global defence, with these fuselages catering to customers worldwide, including the US Army and the recently ordered six units for the Indian Army.

In an official statement, TBAL expressed its continuous dedication to enhancing India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation's indigenous manufacturing prowess through this accomplishment.

TBAL, a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), boasts a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad with over 900 engineers and technicians. Leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts, the facility serves as a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages.

Apart from AH-64 Apache fuselages, TBAL's facility is instrumental in producing complex aero-structures for Boeing 737 and 777 models. Over 90% of the components used in these assemblies are sourced from more than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers within India.

Apache Multi-Role Helicopter

The AH-64 Apache, renowned as the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter, has accumulated over 4.9 million flight hours globally, with 1.3 million in combat. India, the 16th nation to select the Apache, operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the Indian Air Force. In 2020, Boeing signed an agreement with the Indian government for the acquisition of six additional Apache helicopters for the Indian Army.

Advanced Features of AH-64E

The AH-64E Apache is recognized for its advanced multi-mission capabilities, incorporating the latest technology insertions. Boasting greater thrust and lift, joint digital operability, improved survivability, and cognitive decision-aiding, it stands as the world's premier attack helicopter, meeting diverse mission requirements.

