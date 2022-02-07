  • Facebook
    Budget 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha

    The Budget Session began on January 31, with President Kovind's address to the joint session of both the houses.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 9:58 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament on Monday. As per ANI, the address is expected to take place in the evening. 

    The Budget Session began on January 31, with President Kovind's address to the joint session of both the houses. During his speech, the President lauded the government's accomplishments amid the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly those aimed at aiding farmers and women. He also urged more effort to build a modern India by the centenary of Independence in 2047.

    President Kovind stated that the government is laying the foundation for the next 25 years with the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Aur Sabka Prayas' to make the country more self-sufficient.

    The debate on the Motion of Thanks on his address began on February 2, with both houses allocating 12 hours to it during the first half of the Budget session. While members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised the government's accomplishments, the opposition slammed the government, accusing it of failure on a variety of fronts, including price rises and unemployment.

    The debate began with BJP MP Harish Dwivedi claiming that during the Yogi Adityanath administration, 4.5 lakh youths were given jobs, and Rs 36,000 crores in farmer loans were waived. He also criticised previous governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for paying lip service to the poor and backward classes rather than actually working for their welfare.

    From the opposition, the first speaker was the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who slammed the government, alleging that two Indians, one for the rich and one for the poor, had been created, with the gap between them broadening. Gandhi urged the PM Modi-led Central government to start bringing together the two Indias created by this government. 

    He also slammed the President's speech, saying it didn't address the country's most critical issues and was merely a "list of bureaucratic ideas" rather than a strategic vision.

    The budget session will be held in two parts, the first from January 31 to February 11 and the second from March 14 to April 8.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 9:58 AM IST
