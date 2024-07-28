Union Budget 2024: Karnataka gets Rs 15,300 crore allotment, outshines previous UPA govt

The Union Budget 2024 allocated Rs 45,485.80 crore in tax distribution and Rs 15,299.7 crore in grants to Karnataka, significantly increasing compared to previous UPA allocations. Karnataka's railways received Rs 7,561 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 7,559 crore in 2024-25. The Modi government emphasized equal benefits for all states from central schemes.

In the latest Union Budget 2024, the Narendra Modi-led central government has allocated significant funds to Karnataka, addressing concerns that opposition-ruled states were being neglected. Contrary to allegations, the government has clarified that all states, including those ruled by opposition parties, benefit from central schemes even if not explicitly mentioned.

Major contribution to Karnataka

Karnataka has been allocated Rs 45,485.80 crore in tax distribution for the 2024-25 budget. Additionally, the state will receive Rs 15,299.7 crore in grants for the same period. This demonstrates a substantial increase compared to previous UPA government allocations. Under the Modi administration from 2014 to 2024, Karnataka received Rs 2,95,818 crore in tax sharing, a 261% increase from the Rs 81,791 crore during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014.



The grants to Karnataka have seen a notable rise, with the UPA government providing Rs 60,779 crore in grants from 2004 to 2014. In contrast, the Modi administration has allocated Rs 2,36,955 crore from 2014 to 2024, a 290% increase. Additionally, capital investment grants have grown significantly. From Rs 305 crore in 2020-21, the current budget has increased to Rs 2006 crore in 2024-25, totalling Rs 10,041 crore over five years.

Substantial support for railways

The Modi government has also significantly boosted funding for Karnataka’s railways. During the UPA period from 2009 to 2014, Karnataka received Rs 835 crore in railway grants. In stark contrast, the NDA government has allocated Rs 7,561 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 7,559 crore in 2024-25, marking an 805% increase. The government also announced the development of 59 railway stations in Karnataka as Amrita stations and introduced several new trains, including seven Vande Bharat trains.



Beyond the current budget, the Modi government has been instrumental in advancing Karnataka’s infrastructure over the past years. Notable projects include a new airport, national highways, industrial corridors, industrial zones, and new routes for the Bengaluru Metro.

The central government has emphasized that the absence of state names in specific budget announcements does not imply neglect. All states, regardless of political alignment, benefit from central schemes. It pointed out that even in the UPA Interim Budget of 2009-10, only two states were named. For example, out of 38 districts in Tamil Nadu, 27 districts were not mentioned. The central government assured that all states and districts receive the necessary support.

