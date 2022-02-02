  • Facebook
    PM Modi praises Budget 2022, says 'India's GDP, forex reserve increased due to govt's policies'

    This Budget has numerous significant measures that would move India ahead in the direction of modernity, according to the Prime Minister, who also stated that India's economy has been rising steadily as a result of decisions made over the previous seven years.

    PM Modi praises Budget 2022 says India s GDP forex reserve increased due to government policies
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers virtually and highlighted the Union government's vision behind Budget 2022. He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the budget on time given its vastness. 

    Further, PM Modi stated that given the world's new perception of India, it is critical to move the country ahead quickly by strengthening our economy. "It is critical that we create a self-sufficient and modern India. This budget has numerous essential elements that will propel India ahead into the contemporary era. Because of the decisions made in the previous seven years, India's economy has been steadily developing," PM Modi stated.

    The leader said the budget had been appreciated. Explaining further, he said before seven years, India's GDP was Rs 1 lakh 10,000 crores, but today it's about Rs 2 lakh 30,000 crores. Even the country's forex reserves have increased to $630 billion from $200 billion, and all of this is due to our govt's effective policies, he added.

    "Thanks to our government's efforts, approximately 9 crore rural households have already been installed.  In the previous two years, nearly 5 crore connections have been established as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission. This will assist them in overcoming poverty and moving forward," the Prime Minister stated.

    This Budget has numerous significant measures that would move India ahead in the direction of modernity, according to the Prime Minister, who also stated that India's economy has been rising steadily as a result of decisions made over the previous seven years.

    "There is a provision in this year's budget for 80 lakh pucca dwellings for the needy.  Rs 48,000 crore has been allotted for the same," he added. The budget also included funds for the development of border settlements. According to PM Modi, NCC Centers would be established in border schools. "We have resolved to develop the communities along India's borders. We are taking a comprehensive approach to this as well. These communities will have all utilities - power, water, and a specific allocation has been allocated in the budget," the Prime Minister stated.

    The budget also prioritised improving Indian agriculture, with an emphasis on organic farming. This will increase the profitability of farming. Kisan drones and other farm gear would be made available to farmers at inexpensive costs, according to Prime Minister Modi. In the Himalayan area, PARVATMALA will provide contemporary connectivity and infrastructure. This would improve access to the slopes for visitors, pilgrims, and, most crucially, our armed troops, according to the Prime Minister.

    The PM stated that there is a chance of a new world order following the COVID outbreak, and that now, the world's perception of India has changed significantly, and that the world now wants to see a stronger India.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
