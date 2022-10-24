Bigg Boss 16: Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias; demand Salman Khan’s return

Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again come under the attack of trolls, but this time, it is for hosting the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Netizens have alleged that he has been biased while hosting the show, further demanding the early return of the show’s original host, Salman Khan.

Like the past 15 seasons, Bigg Boss 16 is also being loved by the audience for the drama that they get to witness on the show on a daily basis. One of the most controversial shows in the history of Hindi television, Bigg Boss is once again grabbing the headlines. But this time, it is not for one of the contestants, rather, it is for the show’s temporary host, filmmaker Karan Johar.

After Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 decided to bring Karan johar to host a couple of episodes of the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. Johar, who has previously hosted Bigg Boss ITT, is not new to the show and its format. The filmmaker was brutally trolled on social media after the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode was telecast over the weekend, with netizens calling him ‘biased’.

One of the users on micro-blogging site Twitter, wrote, “I dont care someone agree or not but Karan Johan was biased in WKV. #BiggBoss”. Another Twitterati, who also accused Karan Johar of being biased, posted saying, “Gori and Archana both are equally ill mannered and using utter rubbish language #KaranJohar should watch the whole episode both were at fault #ShivThakare #Mcstan #AbduRozik always a fabulous trio 💜 #Biggboss16 #Weekendkawaar.”

There were also some social media users who demanded the early return of the show’s original host, Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Calling out Karan Johar for the alleged biasedness, one user wrote: “Hence proven again that no one can host #BB16 like Salman Khan!!”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is synonymous with the show Bigg Boss, is expected to return soon for the shoot. Given his health condition, the actor has also put the film shooting of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ on hold. The film, also featuring actor Pooja Hegde, will be released next year. Apart from this, Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ is will also hit the screens in the year 2023.

In the meantime, take a look at some of the tweets here: