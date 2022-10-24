Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Drishyam 2 makers announce special offer on advance booking for the occasion; check out

    After offering a flat 50% discount on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ have returned with another exciting offer on advance booking for the viewers. To know about the special Diwali offer, continue reading this article.

    The Hindi film industry is trying every trick in the hat to attract the audience to the theatres. From slashing prices to a flat Rs 75 to offering a discount on ticket prices, filmmakers are coming up with several offers to lure the audience. Amidst this, one more offer has made its way on the occasion of Diwali that will surely be a hit with the audience.

    Early this month, the makers of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ had run a special offer for advance booking of the film on October 2. There was a straight 50 percent off for those who booked the tickets on Gandhi Jayanti. If you missed out on the opportunity of buying your discounted ticket for the thriller movie, then fret now. The makers have returned with yet another lucrative offer.

    As Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are returning to the screens after seven long years, the makers of ‘Drishyam 2’ have decided to make Diwali a little extra special for all the movie buffs. The slashed prices of the tickets will definitely help with advance booking collections of the film which will see Akshaye Khanna re-investigating the case.

    The makers of ‘Drishyam 2’ have announced that there will be a 25% discount on tickets booked on the occasion of Diwali. The offer is applicable on October 24 (Monday) and October 25 (Tuesday). Therefore, if you are as excited as us to watch this suspense thriller, then grab yourself and your gang tickets to the movie at this Diwali special price.

    ‘Drishyam 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Panorama Studios. Starring actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles, the film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film will hit the theatres on November 18. ‘Drishyam 2’ is a remake of a Malayalam film starring superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.

