SEXY Kylie Jenner's skin SKIMPY pics in a plunging corset will make you sweat!

Kylie Jenner posted a slew of photographs in a skin-revealing black corset that put her cleavage on a major display. The skimp photographs also showed her wearing a lip ring.

Kylie Jenner, for years, has been a hot topic of conversation for her famous pout. And once again, the American socialite and entrepreneur is back in the headlines for her pout — albeit for an entirely different reason. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kylie shared a slew of pictures of herself in raunchy lingerie. In the photographs, the beauty mogul is seen wearing a black skin-tight corset with an extremely plunging neckline. It is this very cleavage-revealing neckline that got everyone distracted from the pout that she is famously known for.

Kylie Jenner wore pink glossy lip colour that perfectly complimented her pout. It also brought focus to the tiny diamond-encrusted ring that she wore in the middle of her lower lip.

Apart from the lip ring, the only other accessory that Kylie Jenner had on her included Balenciaga's black bag with a gold chain strap.

To finish her vampy look, Kylie Jenner donned black nails, wet her, and a generous amount of blush on her cheeks.

To caption the photos, she wrote: "couldn’t think of a caption." The second post with more photos in the same outfit was captioned, "in ur dreams."

Kylie Jenner's these skin-revealing photographs come just a week after she revealed that she is embracing her postpartum curves since the time she gave birth to her son. During a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kylie was heard saying on the show, "I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much."

"This time around, I don't feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process,” said Kylie Jenner.

