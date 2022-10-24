Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Kylie Jenner's skin SKIMPY pics in a plunging corset will make you sweat!

    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner posted a slew of photographs in a skin-revealing black corset that put her cleavage on a major display. The skimp photographs also showed her wearing a lip ring.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Kylie Jenner, for years, has been a hot topic of conversation for her famous pout. And once again, the American socialite and entrepreneur is back in the headlines for her pout — albeit for an entirely different reason. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kylie shared a slew of pictures of herself in raunchy lingerie. In the photographs, the beauty mogul is seen wearing a black skin-tight corset with an extremely plunging neckline. It is this very cleavage-revealing neckline that got everyone distracted from the pout that she is famously known for.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Kylie Jenner wore pink glossy lip colour that perfectly complimented her pout. It also brought focus to the tiny diamond-encrusted ring that she wore in the middle of her lower lip.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: ‘Thank God’ or ‘Ram Setu’, which film will rock this Diwali?

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Apart from the lip ring, the only other accessory that Kylie Jenner had on her included Balenciaga’s black bag with a gold chain strap.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s SEXY pics: Is that a love bite? Viral VIDEO of 'Mili' actor make fans wonder

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    To finish her vampy look, Kylie Jenner donned black nails, wet her, and a generous amount of blush on her cheeks.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    To caption the photos, she wrote: "couldn’t think of a caption." The second post with more photos in the same outfit was captioned, "in ur dreams." 

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Kylie Jenner's these skin-revealing photographs come just a week after she revealed that she is embracing her postpartum curves since the time she gave birth to her son. During a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kylie was heard saying on the show, "I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much."

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    "This time around, I don't feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process,” said Kylie Jenner.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Adding more to it, Kylie Jenner further said, "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Box Office prediction of Thank God Ram Setu and Sunday report of Black Adam Kantara Doctor G drb

    Box Office Report: ‘Thank God’ or ‘Ram Setu’, which film will rock this Diwali?

    Did Jacqueline Fernandez try to 'tamper evidence' and allegedly flee India? Read Report RBA

    Did Jacqueline Fernandez try to 'tamper evidence' and allegedly flee India? Read Report

    Shadab Siddiqui talks about his collaboration with Sajid Khan and more

    Shadab Siddiqui talks about his collaboration with Sajid Khan and more

    Priyanka Chopra on NYC announces Diwali as public holiday: Here's how the actress reacted RBA

    Priyanka Chopra on NYC announces Diwali as public holiday: Here's how the actress reacted

    When Amitabh Bachchan cut a vein on his left calf- Know all details RBA

    When Amitabh Bachchan cut a vein on his left calf- Know all details

    Recent Stories

    20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Maharashtra; many passenger trains cancelled AJR

    20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Maharashtra; many passenger trains cancelled

    Diwali 2022 Gold jewellery witness robust sale during Dhanteras higher demand after India Pakistan match gcw

    Diwali 2022: Gold, jewellery witness robust sale, higher demand after India-Pakistan match

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: I do not think anyone could've played those shots except Virat Kohli - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'I don't think anyone could've played those shots except Kohli' - Pandya

    PM Modi meets soldiers on Diwali says Kargil made end of terror possible AJR

    PM Modi meets soldiers on Diwali, says ‘Kargil made end of terror possible'

    Coimbatore cylinder blast Tamil Nadu Police find raw materials for explosives from deceased s house gcw

    Coimbatore cylinder blast: Tamil Nadu Police find raw materials for explosives from deceased's house

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon