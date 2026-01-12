Volkswagen India has released the first teaser of its new SUV, the Tayron. The teaser reveals the design elements of the vehicle's front and rear.

Volkswagen India has released the first teaser of its upcoming SUV for the Indian market. Although the launch date has not yet been confirmed, the teaser provides a glimpse into the car's design. It showcases the SUV's silhouette and reveals some design elements.

The teaser shows the front look of the Volkswagen Tayron, revealing the car's lights. Specifically, it features DRLs and an LED light bar that spans the entire width of the car. Additionally, the car has an illuminated Volkswagen logo. Similarly, the rear of the SUV is also shown, which includes integrated taillights and an illuminated logo that matches the front of the vehicle.

About Volkswagen Tayron

Based on the teaser, it seems the brand will have a design similar to the SUV's international variants. Other design details are currently unknown. Globally, the vehicle is available in five and seven-seater variants, but the brand has not yet confirmed which of these variants will be launched in India. Likewise, other interior details are also unknown.

The Volkswagen Tayron will be powered by a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine borrowed from the Tiguan R-Line. This four-cylinder engine produces approximately 204 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic transmission, and it is likely to feature the brand's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. The Volkswagen Tayron will be brought to Maharashtra via the CKD route and assembled at the company's Aurangabad plant. Once launched, this SUV will help the brand regain its position in the premium SUV segment.