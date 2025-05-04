Volkswagen India is launching the Golf GTI Mk 8.5 with only 250 units available initially. The 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine delivers 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque, reaching 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

With the news that reservations for the legendary Golf GTI Mk 8.5 would open on May 5, 2025, only via the company's official website, Volkswagen India has set the scene for car aficionados. Only 250 units will be available for the first batch of the hot hatch, which is making its debut in India as a completely imported Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. At a few dealerships nationwide, the deliveries are anticipated to start in June. The car with the iconic nameplate will be sold as a full import with the treatment of a GTi badge. With this, it will be the automaker's second car with the GTi badge.

The 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (EA888) that powers the Volkswagen Golf GTI, a world standard in the hot hatch market, generates 265 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. It has an electronically regulated peak speed of 250 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds when paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

With matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels (or available 19-inch wheels), a dual-tone roof spoiler, and distinctive red GTI elements on the grille, bonnet, and brake calipers, the Golf GTI exudes sporting flair. With a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster with GTI-specific graphics, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ChatGPT-integrated voice assistant, and recognizable tartan-patterned sports seats, the interior is a reflection of the high-end Tiguan R-Line. A panoramic sunroof, three-zone temperature control, and ADAS technology are other features.

With an estimated ex-showroom price of around Rs 50 lakh, the Golf GTI will compete with the Mini Cooper S. As already mentioned, the only rival for the Golf GTi in India will be the Mini Cooper S that’s currently priced between Rs 44.90 lakh and Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen's current portfolio consists of the Taigun, Virtus and recently-launched Tiguan R-Line. Additionally, it will be available in Kings Red Premium, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Oryx White Premium.