TVS Motor launches new bike Ronin; know price, specification, other details

The bike has an exclusive collection of branded merchandise, custom accessories, a configurator, and a dedicated experience programme.

TVS Motor Company entered the premium lifestyle segment on Wednesday with the launch of the 225-cc bike Ronin, priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available in three trim levels, each priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh, and Rs 1.69 lakh.

The bike was designed from the ground up and includes many firsts in technology and convenience features such as dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity. In addition, the bike comes with an exclusive collection of branded merchandise, custom accessories, a configurator, and a dedicated experience programme.

TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu stated that Ronin's introduction marks a significant milestone for TVS Motor. Adding that, the motorcycle was designed from the ground up to reflect today's spontaneous, fluidic, versatile, and multi-faceted young rider.

Venu stated that the bike is intended to provide an 'unscripted' riding experience. He explained that the bike has cutting-edge technology and connectivity, as expected from the TVS brand. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner with an exclusive line of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and a simple customisation process.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business Premium at TVS Motor Company, elaborated, stating that motorcycling is changing globally. "It is transitioning from a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and a willingness to explore," he explained.

According to him, the TVS Ronin will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free of stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. This is gradually transforming premiumisation into personalisation, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment, according to Sumbly.

He stated that the country's motorcycle sports segment (over 150 ccs) market is currently around 1.5 lakh units per month and is expected to grow further. Starting this month, TVS Ronin will be available at select dealerships across the country.

The bike has alloy wheels, LED lights, various technological features such as voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

