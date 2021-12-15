  • Facebook
    TVS Motor, BMW collaborate to produce electric two-wheelers in India

    Under the terms of the agreement, TVS will be in charge of designing and developing future BMW Motorrad products and supply chain management and industrialisation.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 4:08 PM IST
    TVS and BMW will re-join forces in India for a new alliance. The corporations are said to have announced their intention to join forces to enter the electric-two-wheeler industry much too soon. According to reports quoting insiders close to the situation, the two businesses plan to build a new electric vehicle platform for producing a variety of EV two-wheelers ranging from scooters to motorcycles and even novel ideas. According to the same source, the agreement will be modelled after the Bajaj-Triumph alliance but would not include stock. TVS and BMW are yet to comment.

    The new collaboration will be an expansion of the two companies' present arrangement producing sub-500cc bikes for domestic and foreign markets. TVS now manufactures the G310R and G310GS at its Hosur factory. According to the report, the initial volume will be 50,000 electric vehicles catering to domestic and international brands. The Indian automakers have earmarked Rs 1000 crore for their EV business and have already established a subsidiary to cater to the growing category. TVS's facility in Hosur is growing to be one of the main manufacturing centres for the BMW cycle, accounting for around 20% of BMW bikes manufactured globally. According to the TVS annual report for FY21, the Indian manufacturer has supplied 83,592 BMW 310cc bikes to date.

    Also Read | BMW iX all-electric SUV completely sold out, second phase of bookings to open in 2022

    The first product produced together by both firms will be exhibited to the public in the following two years. Under the terms of the agreement, TVS will be in charge of designing and developing future BMW Motorrad products and supply chain management and industrialisation. In April 2013, the two-wheeler firms announced their long-term strategic agreement to manufacture sub-500cc bikes for worldwide markets. They produced three vehicles on the 310cc platform in this collaboration: the BMW G 310 R, the BMW 310 GS, and the TVS Apache RR 310.

     

