If you're planning to buy a powerful and stylish lifestyle pickup truck in the coming days, here's a golden opportunity to own a fantastic one. Toyota has announced huge discounts on its powerful pickup truck, the Hilux, this month. The company is offering customers the chance to save up to 1.10 lakh rupees, including cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Toyota Hilux pickup trucks are already known for their off-roading capabilities, premium features, and powerful powertrain.

Speaking of the powertrain, the Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-liter 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which produces approximately 201bhp of power and 420–500Nm of torque. This pickup truck comes with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. Thanks to the powerful engine and smooth transmission, the Hilux delivers reliable performance everywhere, from long drives to tough off-roading.

The Toyota Hilux is also known for its premium features. Features like a 4x4 drivetrain, locking differential, and high ground clearance make off-roading easy. At the same time, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system, and several modern technological features help give it a luxurious experience. The Toyota Hilux has an ex-showroom price ranging from 30.40 lakh rupees to 37.90 lakh rupees. Meanwhile, on-road prices may vary depending on the city in the country.

Please note that the discounts mentioned above are available on cars with the help of different platforms. The above discounts vary according to different states in the country, different terrains, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.